‘Our mechanic in the sky’: Memorial bench for tragic Montrose man Dariusz, 44

A crowd-funded memorial bench has been put up at Montrose beach in honour of a mechanic who died after getting trapped under a car.

Dariusz Zamylko, 44, was taken to hospital following the incident on Ferry Street in April.

However, he died from his injuries six days later.

A charity fundraiser was set up by friend Donna Nicoll, with nearly £4,000 collected, including donations from friends and customers in Montrose.

The bench has now been erected near the town’s golf links.

Partner ‘very moved’ by memorial bench

Marta Pokorzynska, Dariusz’s partner of 14 years, said: “When I saw the bench for the first time I was very moved.

“Darius was a very good person, smiling, helping others.

“I think he deserved a bench. I am very proud of him.

“I was very pleasantly surprised and touched by people’s kindness.

“People liked him very much. I think a lot of people miss him as much as I do.

“Thank you very much to everyone for such a wonderful gesture on their part.”

An engraving on the bench reads: “In memory of our good friend Dariusz Zamlyko 31-01-77 to 28-04-21.

“To our mechanic in the sky: ‘Good job.'”

Locals have praised the bench – one local saying: “Nothing was too much for him, always went out of his way to help no matter how busy he was.

“I think a lot of people will remember you, Dariusz.”