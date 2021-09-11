Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raptor rapture: ‘Cracking’ chicks lift-off from Angus reserve after thrilling osprey season

By Graham Brown
September 11 2021, 8.15am Updated: September 11 2021, 8.55am
Male bird KR3 carries a giant trout to the Balgavies nest. Pic: Darren Dawson.
Angus osprey fans are preparing to bid a fond farewell to the latest additions to a growing family at a local reserve.

After two fallow years in the Balgavies Loch island eyrie near Forfar, three chicks have been successfully reared there this summer.

And the new arrivals about to set off on a migration thousands of miles to winter sun have been described as the finest youngsters yet at the Scottish Wildlife Trust attraction.

One of the Balgavies juveniles finding its wings at the Angus loch. Pic: Darren Dawson.

The bumper breeding season has brought visitors flocking to the loch.

In 2012, the first recorded Angus osprey chick hatched at Balgavies.

It was ringed in a tricky operation to scale the island nest and Blue YD remains the only Balgavies osprey to carry an ID tag.

His re-appearance there in April raised hopes the bird might set up home at the loch, but returning male KR3 quickly claimed residency to resume the partnership with a female Balgavies regulars know well as Mrs Green BF.

Perfect parents

After the false starts of the past two years, they have proved to be perfect parents in the summer of 2021.

Photographer Darren Dawson, one of a group of enthusiasts whose spectacular shots have drawn huge numbers to the Balgavies Loch Ospreys Facebook page, has enjoyed a thrilling season.

Photographer Darren Dawson has captured the spectacular season at Balgavies, near Forfar.

He said: “After the past two years when there were no chicks, this has been a fantastic year.

“Watching the young birds grow up right in front of you is amazing.”

He has captured stunning shots of the father bird carrying super-sized trout to feed his brood and video footage of the youngsters finding their wings.

Darren, 49, from Kellas: “I try to get to Balgavies as much as I can – I probably spend too much time there when I should be at home but I just love it.

The female osprey and at least one of the juveniles has already left Angus on the long journey to West Africa where they usually over-winter. The rest of the family is expected to follow within days.

Darren added: “They hatched later this year so they are here longer than they would usually be, but it has been a fantastic summer.”

Warden’s delight

SWT Reserve warden Jim Hughes said: “It’s been an exceptional season – more so because of the two fallow years.

“And, in my opinion, these chicks were the three finest specimens we’ve ever seen here at Balgavies.

“In the early days one was a little behind and I expected it to be the runt.

“But it soon caught up and they have turned into three absolutely beautiful birds.

A montage of Balgavies osprey images by photographer Darren Dawson.

“They are fine, strong young ospreys and I hope they do well in the future.

“It’s been a great thing for the reserve and we’ve noticed that with the higher number of visitors.

“The male bird KR3 has proved himself to be some fisherman.

One of the juvenile ospreys close to home at the Balgavies nest. Pic: Darren Dawson.

“He’s brought in some big trout and flat fish and has been spotted all over – Kinnordy Loch, Forfar Loch, Montrose Basin and Guardbridge in Fife.

“People love these birds and this has been a magnificent season.”

Balgavies’ popularity is also set to increase with small screen exposure later this year.

Acclaimed wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin and Death in Paradise actor Ben Miller recently visited the reserve to record footage for a new nature series due to be shown on More 4 later this year.

Darren Dawson and acclaimed wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin at Balgavies.

Resurgence

Osprey numbers continue to show a steady increase in Scotland.

From just two pairs in the late 1960s, the raptor is now a regular sight in summer skies in many areas.

However, total numbers are still thought to be only around 1,500.

Some birds have been known to complete the 3,000-mile West African migration in under a fortnight.

KR3 bringing another fish home. Pic: Darren Dawson.

Angus chick Blue YD was tagged as well as being ringed in 2012 and was tracked for more than 20,000 miles before dropping off the radar.

It led to fears the bird had perished, before he was spotted by an enthusiast from an English wildlife trust during a trip to Senegal.

He has since become an annual returnee to his home county.

In 2016, the resident pair successfully reared four chicks at Balgavies.

