Southbound lanes on A90 reopened after crash between Brechin and Laurencekirk

Southbound lanes on the A90 have been reopened following a crash on the A90 between Brechin and Laurencekirk.

The incident happened at North Water Bridge at around 2.30pm on Friday.

Emergency services have been called to the scene.

A tweet from Traffic Scotland said at the time: “Reports of an RTC between Brechin-Laurencekirk.

UPDATE ❗⌚ 14:51#A90 RTC All lanes restricted southbound at North Water Bridge due to an RTC. Emergency services en route Updates as we get them#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/5aVy4whWn5 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 10, 2021

“Emergency services en route.

“All lanes restricted southbound at North Water Bridge.”

There are no details on the number of vehicles involved or of any casualties at this stage.

