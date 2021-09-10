Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Southbound lanes on A90 reopened after crash between Brechin and Laurencekirk

By Matteo Bell
September 10 2021, 3.16pm Updated: September 10 2021, 3.55pm
The A90 at North Water Bridge.
Southbound lanes on the A90 have been reopened following a crash on the A90 between Brechin and Laurencekirk.

The incident happened at North Water Bridge at around 2.30pm on Friday.

Emergency services have been called to the scene.

A tweet from Traffic Scotland said at the time: “Reports of an RTC between Brechin-Laurencekirk.

“Emergency services en route.

“All lanes restricted southbound at North Water Bridge.”

There are no details on the number of vehicles involved or of any casualties at this stage.

More to follow.

