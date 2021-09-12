Man left with ‘severe’ facial injuries after assault in Forfar town centre

Inquiries are ongoing after a man was left with “severe” facial injuries from an attack in Forfar.
Police released a brief statement today on social media saying the attack could be linked to an earlier incident in a pub nearby.
A spokesperson said: “A man was assaulted and suffered serious facial injuries in Queen Street, Forfar – or nearby – between 10.45pm on Saturday September 4, and 1am on Sunday September 5.
“Possibly linked to an earlier incident in a nearby pub. The suspect may have been wearing a red checked shirt.”
It is unclear why an appeal is being put out now – around a week after the assault occurred.
Anyone with information should call 101 and give incident reference number 0216 of September 5.
