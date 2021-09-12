Montrose RNLI lifeboats launched in search for missing woman

Montrose RNLI lifeboat crew were launched during the early hours of Sunday morning to help locate a missing woman.

The Coastguard raised the alert to the Montrose volunteer crew at around 12:20am on Sunday.

Coastguard units from Montrose, Abroath and Stonehaven assisted police and the RNLI in the search.

Two RNLI lifeboats carried out a search along the shore line between Montrose Harbour and the opening to the North Esk river.

‘Traced safe and well’

Police successfully located the missing woman during the first leg of the search and she was found safe and well.

The lifeboat crew were stood down and returned to the station in Montrose at around 1:45am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address in Montrose following a call of concern for a person.

“With assistance from partner agencies, the woman was traced safe and well.”