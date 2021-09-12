Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

Montrose RNLI lifeboats launched in search for missing woman

By Amie Flett
September 12 2021, 3.29pm Updated: September 12 2021, 3.32pm
Montrose RNLI lifeboat crew were launched during the early hours of Sunday morning to help locate a missing woman.

The Coastguard raised the alert to the Montrose volunteer crew at around 12:20am on Sunday.

A search was carried out along the shore line between Montrose Harbour and the opening to the North Esk River.

Coastguard units from Montrose, Abroath and Stonehaven assisted police and the RNLI in the search.

Two RNLI lifeboats carried out a search along the shore line between Montrose Harbour and the opening to the North Esk river.

‘Traced safe and well’

Police successfully located the missing woman during the first leg of the search and she was found safe and well.

The lifeboat crew were stood down and returned to the station in Montrose at around 1:45am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address in Montrose following a call of concern for a person.

“With assistance from partner agencies, the woman was traced safe and well.”

