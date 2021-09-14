Arbroath residents kick up a stink as ‘human poo’ pours out of overflowing drains

Fed up Arbroath residents say they’ve been left to put up with “human poo” flowing down their street because of overflowing drains.

One Seaton Road householder said the problem had been going on for years, leaving them unable to open their windows without being overwhelmed by the smell.

The problem has been blamed on drains being unable to cope with waste from the nearby Seaton Estate caravan park.

When drains – which are the responsibility of Angus Council – back up, they become clogged with human faeces and toilet paper.

One resident said the drains have been overflowing for 15 years.

“The drains are on the other side of our road,” she said.

“There are two drains where we’ve had an output of [human waste].”

She said residents of Seaton Road in Arbroath have been told about different solutions for months, but none of these have worked.

“When we have an overflow like this it leaves a trail of shreds of toilet paper,” she added.

“It comes out of the drains like a waterfall sometimes.”

After the most recent incident the council sent contractors out to wash the paper away, but waste has previously been left for as long as six weeks, neighbours say.

Residents ‘expected to live with pong’

“They are expecting us to live with the pong that comes out of these drains,” said the resident, who asked not to be named.

“How much have we got take before the proper pipework is put in place to deal with the waste?”

An Angus Council spokesman said they were aware of residents’ concerns, with discussions ongoing between Scottish Water and the council.

Council ‘aware of concerns’

He added: “Following inspection and assessment by our roads service, work will shortly begin to disconnect road gullies from the sewer with the aim of increasing the capability of the sewer to taking flows from the Seaton Estate Caravan Park.”

But frustrated Angus residents questioned why discussions are still necessary years after they first reported their concerns.

“Are we going to have to wait years and years before this proposal is approved and commenced?” said the Seaton Road resident.

Toilet paper litters the street after the overflows

She added: “Are we the residents expected to put up with this problem for months or years until someone realises the impact that this is having on the environment and people’s health?”

Scottish Water said it is “working closely” with Angus Council to resolve the problem.

A spokesperson for the water authority said: “The flooding incident at Seaton Road [on September 8] was caused by a blockage in a private drainage system, the maintenance of which falls to Angus Council who attended to clear the choke.

“Scottish Water operatives carried out a clean-up of the area as a goodwill gesture.

“We are aware of a connection issue relating to Seaton caravan park and are working closely with Angus Council to try and resolve it.”