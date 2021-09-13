Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oulton Park podium keeps Angus star Mitchell’s British GT title challenge burning

By Graham Brown
September 13 2021, 6.08pm Updated: September 13 2021, 6.09pm
Sandy Mirtchell (left) and teammate Adam Balon on the Oulton Park podium. Supplied by McMedia.

A hard-earned podium at rain-lashed Oulton Park kept Angus ace Sandy Mitchell’s hopes of holding onto his British GT title afloat.

The Letham 21-year-old in the Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo now heads to next month’s Donington Park season showdown as one of four crews who can lift the prestigious crown.

Mitchell battled treacherous conditions in the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo at Oulton Park. Supplied by McMedia.

“We achieved what we wanted to do this weekend, and that was to make sure we’re in the fight to win the title in the final round,” said Mitchell.

The Cheshire double-header saw Mitchell and teammate Adam Balon bag vital points in the opening race.

They stormed through to sixth after a grid drop penalty for a late engine change in the Huracan saw them start from tenth on the grid.

But the biggest test came in the second race, held in atrociously wet conditions.

Frustratingly for the #1 car, after saving a set of brand new slick tyres for the 60-minute race having used qualifying tyres in the opener, the plan was wrecked by the foul weather.

Audacious pass

Mitchell started from third on the grid and hounded the sister Barwell car of championship leader Dennis Lind from the moment the lights went green.

He completed an audacious overtake 20 minutes into the race, passing the Dane as the pair entered the fast left-hander at Cascades.

Mitchell leads a pack of cars through the Cheshire rain. Supplied by British GT.

The mid-race driver switch saw Balon rejoin in fourth after a delay exiting the pitlane, but he fought back to see the pair finish second.

Mitchell said: “The podium finish in the second race – ahead of two of our main challengers for the title – was crucial.

“It means we head to Donington just 21.5 points behind the leaders, with a maximum of 37.5 available in the final race.”

“Adam drove brilliantly in both races, but especially in race two,” said Lamborghini factory driver Mitchell.

“The whole team did a wonderful job over the weekend, especially given the fact the first race was in warm, dry conditions, then two hours later we were racing in a downpour.”

Donington decider

Twelve months ago, Mitchell headed into the final race of the season at Silverstone knowing a win would clinch the title.

This year there are a few more permutations for the elite series’ Donington decider.

The #1 Mitchell/Balon Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo. Supplied by British GT.

“With four crews all in the mix to win the title, there are going to be a few calculations to be done before we get to Donington,” Mitchell added.

“The bottom line essentially remains the same.

“Adam and I will go there determined to win the race.

“That’s all we can control. Do that, then we’ll see where we end up in the championship.”

