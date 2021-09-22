Angus schoolboy set to undergo surgery after car runs over foot

An Angus schoolboy who ended up in hospital after a car ran over his foot has thanked locals for their well wishes.

Owen Farquharson’s foot was crushed in the incident on Dronley Road in Birkhill, near Dundee, on Friday.

The 11-year-old Dundee United fan suffered broken metatarsal bones and a break in his lower leg, and is scheduled for surgery next week.

The incident occurred when the first year Monifieth High School pupil was crossing the street after stepping off the school bus at around midday.

Several weeks off school

Dad Roy, who coaches Owen’s under-13 side at Dundee West FC, says the injuries came as a big shock.

“He said himself it was broken straight away,” Roy said.

“When he called his mum immediately after he kept saying ‘it’s broken, it’s broken’.

“He was a bit panicked I think and she didn’t know what he meant – she thought he was talking about his phone.”

No blame is being directed towards the driver, who immediately stopped to help alongside another parent, while mum Ashley rushed over from the family home nearby.

Owen will likely be off school for several weeks and unable to play his beloved football until next year.

The pain was so severe he needed morphine and diazepam but has now recovered enough to be discharged from hospital.

He will undergo surgery on Monday.

Roy added: “He loves his football and has just taken up rugby at the high school so he’s really disappointed.

“We are overwhelmed by the support, we can’t thank everyone enough.

“A particular thanks goes to the Dundee West FC community who have been great.”

Owen, who plays as a left-back for the side, says he “cannot wait” to get back playing again.

Well wishes have poured in on social media, while professional ice hockey team the Dundee Stars have offered Owen and the family free tickets to one of their games.