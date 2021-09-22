Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus schoolboy set to undergo surgery after car runs over foot

By Jake Keith
September 22 2021, 5.12pm Updated: September 22 2021, 6.06pm
Owen Farquharson recovering at home in Birkhill

An Angus schoolboy who ended up in hospital after a car ran over his foot has thanked locals for their well wishes.

Owen Farquharson’s foot was crushed in the incident on Dronley Road in Birkhill, near Dundee, on Friday.

The 11-year-old Dundee United fan suffered broken metatarsal bones and a break in his lower leg, and is scheduled for surgery next week.

The incident occurred when the first year Monifieth High School pupil was crossing the street after stepping off the school bus at around midday.

Several weeks off school

Dad Roy, who coaches Owen’s under-13 side at Dundee West FC, says the injuries came as a big shock.

“He said himself it was broken straight away,” Roy said.

“When he called his mum immediately after he kept saying ‘it’s broken, it’s broken’.

“He was a bit panicked I think and she didn’t know what he meant – she thought he was talking about his phone.”

Owen was in hospital for five nights

No blame is being directed towards the driver, who immediately stopped to help alongside another parent, while mum Ashley rushed over from the family home nearby.

Owen will likely be off school for several weeks and unable to play his beloved football until next year.

The pain was so severe he needed morphine and diazepam but has now recovered enough to be discharged from hospital.

He will undergo surgery on Monday.

Owen needs crutches to walk

Roy added: “He loves his football and has just taken up rugby at the high school so he’s really disappointed.

“We are overwhelmed by the support, we can’t thank everyone enough.

“A particular thanks goes to the Dundee West FC community who have been great.”

Owen, who plays as a left-back for the side, says he “cannot wait” to get back playing again.

Well wishes have poured in on social media, while professional ice hockey team the Dundee Stars have offered Owen and the family free tickets to one of their games.

