Screwfix Forfar store receives go ahead from Angus planners

Building supplier Screwfix has won the go ahead to set up in Forfar.

Angus planners approved the company’s change of use application relating to a carpet showroom on the town’s Queenswell Road.

Screwfix lodged the planning bid in July and it has now been passed under delegated powers.

But the company is yet to confirm details of when the outlet may open.

The premises continue to be occupied by Carpetright.

Screwfix currently has one other Angus outlet at Dens Road in Arbroath.

Jobs

The company said it hopes to create 12 jobs at the Forfar site.

Its application to Angus Council sought change of use from Class 1 (shops) to Class 6 (storage or distribution).

The footprint of the building will stay the same.

Principal alterations will be the refurbishment for Screwfix corporate branding.

A spokesman said: “As we continue to grow our store network we will announce details about each new store, including planned dates for opening, in due course.”

The 12 staff will include four full-time posts.

Seven parking bays are planned for the site.

The firm says there will be an average of three HGV deliveries in a normal working week.

Opening hours of 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sundays are proposed.

Planning agents for Screwfix said an extensive search had failed to source any other premises to suit the company’s needs.

The delegated decision includes a condition requiring vehicle access details to be submitted to planners.

Delivery operations, including loading and unloading, will only be allowed between 7am and 10pm.

Expansion plan

Forfar is included in a Screwfix plan to open more 50 new stores this year, creating around 600 jobs.

The company said 40 will be in the UK, with ten planned for Ireland.

It currently operates more than 700 outlets, employing in excess of 11,500 staff.

The rapid growth has seen the trade retailer open one store a week on average for the last five years.

Earlier this year, Screwfix announced it had reached annual sales of £2 billion for the first time.

A major factor in the increase has been a focus on e-commerce, with ‘click and collect’ surging during the pandemic.