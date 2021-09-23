Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Screwfix Forfar store receives go ahead from Angus planners

By Graham Brown
September 23 2021, 8.34am Updated: September 23 2021, 9.53am
Screwfix is planning a move into the Carpetright store on Queenswell Road, Forfar. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Screwfix is planning a move into the Carpetright store on Queenswell Road, Forfar. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Building supplier Screwfix has won the go ahead to set up in Forfar.

Angus planners approved the company’s change of use application relating to a carpet showroom on the town’s Queenswell Road.

Screwfix lodged the planning bid in July and it has now been passed under delegated powers.

But the company is yet to confirm details of when the outlet may open.

The premises continue to be occupied by Carpetright.

Screwfix currently has one other Angus outlet at Dens Road in Arbroath.

Jobs

The company said it hopes to create 12 jobs at the Forfar site.

Its application to Angus Council sought change of use from Class 1 (shops) to Class 6 (storage or distribution).

The footprint of the building will stay the same.

Principal alterations will be the refurbishment for Screwfix corporate branding.

The site on Queenswell Road, Forfar. Picture: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
The site on Queenswell Road, Forfar. Picture: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

A spokesman said: “As we continue to grow our store network we will announce details about each new store, including planned dates for opening, in due course.”

The 12 staff will include four full-time posts.

Seven parking bays are planned for the site.

The firm says there will be an average of three HGV deliveries in a normal working week.

Opening hours of 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sundays are proposed.

Planning agents for Screwfix said an extensive search had failed to source any other premises to suit the company’s needs.

The delegated decision includes a condition requiring vehicle access details to be submitted to planners.

Delivery operations, including loading and unloading, will only be allowed between 7am and 10pm.

Expansion plan

Forfar is included in a Screwfix plan to open more 50 new stores this year, creating around 600 jobs.

The company said 40 will be in the UK, with ten planned for Ireland.

It currently operates more than 700 outlets, employing in excess of 11,500 staff.

The rapid growth has seen the trade retailer open one store a week on average for the last five years.

Earlier this year, Screwfix announced it had reached annual sales of £2 billion for the first time.

A major factor in the increase has been a focus on e-commerce, with ‘click and collect’ surging during the pandemic.

