Arbroath boy, 14, assaulted by man who criticised him for cycling on pavement

By Matteo Bell
September 23 2021, 10.05am Updated: September 23 2021, 12.08pm
Keptie Pond.
Police are appealing for information after an Arbroath teen was assaulted by a man who told him off for cycling on the pavement.

The man, who is believed to be in his late 40s, pulled the 14-year-old off his bike and threatened him after he cycled past him at Keptie Pond.

The two scuffled with each other before being broken up by a member of the public.

Police appeal

Police are now looking to trace the man in connection with the assault which took place between 6pm and 6.30pm on Monday.

He is described as being 45 to 50 years old, stocky, around 5ft 9 with short grey hair and a beanie type hat.

He was also seen wearing a black jacket and black bottoms.

Officers are also looking to trace the member of the public who broke up the scrap.

A police spokesperson added: “If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3117 of September 20.”

