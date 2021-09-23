Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Reel Romance: Angus diamond wedding couple Alan and Irene’s dance card marked with special date

By Graham Brown
September 23 2021, 5.23pm Updated: September 23 2021, 5.58pm
Alan and Irene Stewart had to settle for a birl around the living room on their diamond day. Pic Paul Reid.
Alan and Irene Stewart had to settle for a birl around the living room on their diamond day. Pic Paul Reid.

After 60 years of wedded bliss, September 23 has been a diamond day for well-known Angus couple Alan and Irene Stewart.

But the sweethearts have another important date circled on their calendar – not too far away.

That’s when they’ll pop on their dancing shoes and be back on the floor to finally enjoy the shared passion which brought them together and has endured a lifetime.

Alan and Irene Stewart with their congratulatory card from The Queen. Pic: Paul Reid.

They have four children – Dorothy, Janice, Alan and Elaine – as well as seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

And the couple whose home has been in Forfar for the last 47 years have missed face-to-face contact with farther flung family members during the pandemic.

But the other big gap in their life has been the absence of the Scottish dances across Angus and beyond which have kept them on their toes into their 80s.

Garioch Blend

It’s why Banchory Legion on November 6 with The Garioch Blend will be the best belated diamond anniversary present they can give each other.

“We love our dancing – it’s what keeps us happy,” said Irene, who hails from the Mearns village of Auchenblae and worked as a cook at Stracathro Hospital.

She met Brechiner Alan at the dancing in the town’s Temperance Hall – the City Road venue affectionately known locally as the ‘sweat box’.

And while the young joiner’s good looks caught Irene’s eye, she was just as interested in what his feet were doing.

“I told him if he didn’t learn to dance, he couldn’t be my boyfriend,” she quipped.

“He had a little touch of rhythm, and he tells everyone he’s been a good little soldier learning to dance properly since then!”

Alan and Irene cannot wait to get back to their dancing. Pic: Paul Reid.

Irene, 79, added: “We were engaged within a year and married at St Ninian’s Church in Brechin within another year.”

Joiner Alan, now 80, worked with Tayside firms including Charles Gray and Hall & Tawse.

His retiral saw the couple step out several times a week to enjoy their passion for Scottish dancing and the many friendships they made.

For years pre-pandemic, a typical week would include trips to Kingsmuir, Montrose and Laurencekirk for regular afternoon or evening dances.

Daughter Elaine said: “They have really missed their dancing and the social side of it.

“They were out several times a week and as well as the physical aspect, remembering all of the dances really keeps their minds sharp.

“They can still show us what real dancing is – the family all love seeing them on the floor together.”

Deeside

Alan and Irene are also well-known faces in rural Deeside, having spent a couple of seasons as wardens at the Banchory Lodge park where they still have a caravan.

Irene added: “We love it up there and that’s why we’re really looking forward to Banchory Legion with the Garioch Blend – they are our favourite band.

“We love our Scottish dancing and it means we can’t go anywhere without each other. I need him and he needs me.

“My best friend is my husband and I think that’s the secret to being married as long as we have.”

Irene added: “We’ve missed seeing people at the dances during all of this.

“I think some of us oldies are still a wee bit apprehensive about getting back into the halls and dancing, but we don’t know how our friends have got on and it will be lovely to see them again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]