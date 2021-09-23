Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Honda drivers in Angus warned after spate of catalytic converter thefts

By Matteo Bell
September 23 2021, 6.32pm Updated: September 23 2021, 6.34pm
Police are warning Honda Jazz drivers that their cars could be targeted.
Honda owners in Angus have been warned that their cars could be targeted by catalytic converter thieves.

Drivers of the cars, especially the Jazz model, are being urged by police to keep them “as secure as possible”.

It comes after a series of thefts across the area, including on Links Parade in Carnoustie and Green Street car park in Forfar.

Police say the thefts, which took place between September 11 and September 15, are similar to those which were reported in Dundee and Broughty Ferry last month.

Converters stolen for their precious metals

Criminals are known to target catalytic converters – which convert toxic gases and pollutants from exhaust fumes – due to the precious metals that are found in them, such as platinum, rhodium and palladium.

Police Scotland says such thefts can take just minutes to carry out and can result in a large amount of damage being done to the car.

A spokesperson said: “If you are the owner of newer Honda car, particularly the Jazz, please keep your car as secure as possible and be mindful of anyone you see paying it particular attention.

“If you have any information that could assist us, or have been victim of this type of crime and have not yet informed us, please phone 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2808 of September 14.”

