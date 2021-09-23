Honda drivers in Angus warned after spate of catalytic converter thefts

Honda owners in Angus have been warned that their cars could be targeted by catalytic converter thieves.

Drivers of the cars, especially the Jazz model, are being urged by police to keep them “as secure as possible”.

It comes after a series of thefts across the area, including on Links Parade in Carnoustie and Green Street car park in Forfar.

Police say the thefts, which took place between September 11 and September 15, are similar to those which were reported in Dundee and Broughty Ferry last month.

Converters stolen for their precious metals

Criminals are known to target catalytic converters – which convert toxic gases and pollutants from exhaust fumes – due to the precious metals that are found in them, such as platinum, rhodium and palladium.

Police Scotland says such thefts can take just minutes to carry out and can result in a large amount of damage being done to the car.

A spokesperson said: “If you are the owner of newer Honda car, particularly the Jazz, please keep your car as secure as possible and be mindful of anyone you see paying it particular attention.

“If you have any information that could assist us, or have been victim of this type of crime and have not yet informed us, please phone 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2808 of September 14.”