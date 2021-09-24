Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Latest Angus crime stats reveal stark contrast of 2020 Covid lockdown

By Graham Brown
September 24 2021, 5.05pm
Post Thumbnail

The stark impact of criminals coming out of lockdown has emerged in Angus figures showing rocketing rises in drug dealing, speeding and robbery compared to a year ago.

Drugs supply offences between April and June registered a 367% rise – from three to 14 crimes – with a detection rate dropping from 100% to 71%.

The return of traffic to Angus roads has also seen a 304% jump in speeding offences, with 291 drivers caught compared to just 74 during the same period in 2020.

Data delivered to Angus scrutiny committee councillors in the quarterly policing report showed a dip in only one crime category.

Drink/drug driving offences dropped 5.8% from last year – 49 offences compared to 52.

Context

Tayside’s top policeman said the figures should be looked at in the context of the strict Covid-19 rules which kept people at home during the same three months in 2020.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said crime rates in key categories also remained around or below the five-year average.

He said: “The figures make a direct comparison with the same period last year when there were significant lockdown restrictions in place so it does mean some vast differences.

“The easing of Covid-19 restrictions has coincided with policing responses becoming more aligned to pre-pandemic policing demands.

“We’ve seen significant rises in road usage, social interaction and the re-opening of the licensed trade, and that does lead to increased associated offences.

“Covid is still with us and the impact will be felt for a long time.”

Drug crime

The top officer’s quarterly report said: “Nationally  we  are  aware  of  issues  with  county  lines  and  cuckooing,  which  are  linked to  organised  crime  groups  whereby  they  target  vulnerable  people  in  our communities.

“The  higher  drug  possession  crime  figures  are  considered  to  be  a  positive  reflection  of the  efficient  use  of  criminal  intelligence.”

Opiates such as heroin and benzodiazepines, including valium, continue to be recovered by police across Angus.

Street valium remains an issue in Angus communities.

Mr Davidson said the volume of ‘street valium’ in Angus remains a concern.

He added: “Following  the  execution  of  a  drug  search  warrant  at  one  Forfar  residential  premises, in  excess of 30,000  such  tablets  were  recovered.”

Forfar councillor Lynne Devine said the huge haul had stood out in the report, but she fears locals who have drug activity happening in their midst may be reluctant to speak up.

“I always say to them to get in touch with the police and there’s always a wee bit of reticence there,” she said.

“Do you feel you are getting any more intelligence, because it is clearly an issue that is worrying communities?”

Mr Davidson said: “There is a positive flow of information coming back from communities and it is encouraging to see some of the returns we have had from Angus and other parts of Tayside.

“But we would always wish to seek more.”

Tip offs

New Angus area commander, Chief Inspector Leanne Blacklaw added: “We continue to receive intelligence and will act upon it in an appropriate manner.

“We often receive information through our partner agencies.

“Sometimes the information we get is the last piece of the jigsaw, so I would encourage anyone to report that – regardless of how small they think it is.”

The Angus data was revealed as Chief Supt. Davidson said supply and use of drugs remains a “strong factor” in serious and violent crime in Dundee.

Earlier this week, Scotland’s Lord Advocate announced possession of class A drugs such as heroin and cocaine could be dealt with by a police warning rather than prosecution.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]