Latest Angus crime stats reveal stark contrast of 2020 Covid lockdown

The stark impact of criminals coming out of lockdown has emerged in Angus figures showing rocketing rises in drug dealing, speeding and robbery compared to a year ago.

Drugs supply offences between April and June registered a 367% rise – from three to 14 crimes – with a detection rate dropping from 100% to 71%.

The return of traffic to Angus roads has also seen a 304% jump in speeding offences, with 291 drivers caught compared to just 74 during the same period in 2020.

Data delivered to Angus scrutiny committee councillors in the quarterly policing report showed a dip in only one crime category.

Drink/drug driving offences dropped 5.8% from last year – 49 offences compared to 52.

Context

Tayside’s top policeman said the figures should be looked at in the context of the strict Covid-19 rules which kept people at home during the same three months in 2020.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said crime rates in key categories also remained around or below the five-year average.

He said: “The figures make a direct comparison with the same period last year when there were significant lockdown restrictions in place so it does mean some vast differences.

“The easing of Covid-19 restrictions has coincided with policing responses becoming more aligned to pre-pandemic policing demands.

“We’ve seen significant rises in road usage, social interaction and the re-opening of the licensed trade, and that does lead to increased associated offences.

“Covid is still with us and the impact will be felt for a long time.”

Drug crime

The top officer’s quarterly report said: “Nationally we are aware of issues with county lines and cuckooing, which are linked to organised crime groups whereby they target vulnerable people in our communities.

“The higher drug possession crime figures are considered to be a positive reflection of the efficient use of criminal intelligence.”

Opiates such as heroin and benzodiazepines, including valium, continue to be recovered by police across Angus.

Mr Davidson said the volume of ‘street valium’ in Angus remains a concern.

He added: “Following the execution of a drug search warrant at one Forfar residential premises, in excess of 30,000 such tablets were recovered.”

Forfar councillor Lynne Devine said the huge haul had stood out in the report, but she fears locals who have drug activity happening in their midst may be reluctant to speak up.

“I always say to them to get in touch with the police and there’s always a wee bit of reticence there,” she said.

“Do you feel you are getting any more intelligence, because it is clearly an issue that is worrying communities?”

Mr Davidson said: “There is a positive flow of information coming back from communities and it is encouraging to see some of the returns we have had from Angus and other parts of Tayside.

“But we would always wish to seek more.”

Tip offs

New Angus area commander, Chief Inspector Leanne Blacklaw added: “We continue to receive intelligence and will act upon it in an appropriate manner.

“We often receive information through our partner agencies.

“Sometimes the information we get is the last piece of the jigsaw, so I would encourage anyone to report that – regardless of how small they think it is.”

The Angus data was revealed as Chief Supt. Davidson said supply and use of drugs remains a “strong factor” in serious and violent crime in Dundee.

Earlier this week, Scotland’s Lord Advocate announced possession of class A drugs such as heroin and cocaine could be dealt with by a police warning rather than prosecution.