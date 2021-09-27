Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£1m of Angus Covid recovery cash to be ploughed into potholes and community winter defences

By Graham Brown
September 27 2021, 12.59pm
Angus roads are to get £800,000 of repairs before winter sets in. Pic: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
A million pound Covid cash fighting fund has been put in place to prepare Angus roads and communities for the winter ahead.

Councillors have agreed to pump £800,000 into plugging potholes across the district in a programme due to start straight away.

The authority will also spend £100k on extra gully clearing at local flooding troublespots.

Communities are to be able to tap into a £50,000 pot for local initiatives, with a similar sum invested in extra grit bins across the area.

The money is coming from £2.5m worth of uncommitted Covid-19 response, recovery and renewal reserves.

Superloo charges suspended

Angus finance spokesman Mark Salmond also announced smaller “multiplier effect” measures aimed at boosting the coronavirus recovery process.

Those include weekend winter opening for public toilets at three of the area’s busiest playparks and suspending superloo charges until next May.

“This is the right time in the Covid-19 recovery cycle to spend an additional £1m on targeted areas of vital importance, identified by Angus residents,” said Mr Salmond.

“The biggest part of the £1m – £800k – will be spent on additional roads maintenance ahead of this year’s winter weather.

“Roads officers already have plans in place, to hit the ground running, in areas all over Angus.

A £50,000 community winter self-help fund is being set up. Pic: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

“There will be £50k for the creation of a winter community Can Do Fund.

“This will allow communities to self-help in snow clearing and basic gritting and make available safety equipment etc.”

Budget planning

The Montrose Independent said the measures were part of planning for the 2022 budget.

“These investments are spends to save. We must start investing more in our roads before they become more costly to repair,” added Mr Salmond.

Earlier this year, a report revealed less than six miles of Angus roads were resurfaced in 2019/20.

Good practice suggests roads should be surfaced every 40 years but the current Angus average is 194 years.

Glen Doll investment

Mr Salmond added: “It is my ambition to look at small innovative interventions which will create a multiplier effect of benefits in our local communities and create ways of allowing communities to be more self-supportive.”

He highlighted winter toilet provision as a way of expanding Angus tourism provision in the coming months.

There will now be Saturday and Sunday opening at Montrose, Arbroath and Monifieth splash parks.

Toilets at popular play areas including Montrose Seafront Splash will stay open at weekends. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

A £20,000 upgrade of the toilets at Glen Doll will take place.

And temporary toilets at Lunan Bay are to stay until the end of the season to allow further discussion on future provision.

There could also be a re-opening of public toilets which were shut down in towns and villages several years’ ago.

Councillors agreed a move by Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno to look at investing £100,000 in the scheme.

A detailed list of possible locations is still to be drawn up.

Angus potholes are so bad even a tank driver can’t cope with them

