Police hunt vandals who poured corrosive liquid over car in Arbroath

Police in Arbroath are hunting for vandals who poured a corrosive liquid on a car causing hundreds of pounds’ worth of damage.

The incident happened on Strathairlie Avenue in the town between 10.30pm on Friday September 24 and 11am on Saturday September 25.

A black Ford Focus, which was parked in an off-street parking area close to homes, was badly damaged.

A black Ford Focus parked in an off-street parking area in Strathairlie Ave, Arbroath was vandalised sometime btwn 10:30pm Fri 24th – 11am Sat 25th Sep. A corrosive liquid was poured on the car causing £100s damage. Any info, call 101, ref incident 1544 of 25th Sep. pic.twitter.com/IB3TtIHE0j — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) September 30, 2021

An appeal has been made for anyone who was in that area of Arbroath at the time or witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting incident reference number 1544 of September 25.