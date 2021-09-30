Heading to ‘Spoons: Councillors off to the pub to consider controversial Arbroath outdoor seating plan

Angus councillors are off to the pub to consider the pros and cons of café society on the pavements of Arbroath.

They want to see for themselves how pub giant J D Wetherspoon’s plan for more outside seating at its Corn Exchange outlet would look.

The national chain already has two outside seating areas at the busy Market Place pedestrian area.

It sits just off the High Street and is home to several other shops as well as being a popular route to and from Brothock Bridge and the West Port.

Wetherspoon’s now wants to add four extra picnic benches, capable of seating 16 customers.

The pub has had outside seating since 2014.

In 2019, Angus licensing board agreed a second outside drinking area despite some local opposition.

Councillors split

But Angus communities committee councillors are divided over the idea.

They have delayed a decision to make a site visit.

Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno has already come down against the bid.

“We’ve got tables and chairs out there at the moment and I never see anyone sitting on them,” she said.

“The area proposed is next to the bike shelter, across from the public toilets and near the Angus Cycle Hub.

I really don’t think we need any more street furniture in this area. Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno.

“They sometimes have bikes sitting out there for holidaymakers and with all that going on I really don’t think we need any more tables and chairs out there.

“And although you’re not supposed to park there, people occasionally use it to drop off folk with mobility problems.

“I really don’t think it’s a particularly nice place to sit, it’s very cold and dark and there’s nothing inviting about sitting there to have a drink.

“They have a licence for the outside but I really don’t think we need any more street furniture in this area.

“I wouldn’t accept it. I think they’ve got enough with what they have at the moment,” she said.

Fellow Arbroath councillor Lois Speed said: “It does show that there might be negative impact on pedestrians, especially those with a mobility or sensory difficulty.”

Pandemic recovery

But Kirriemuir and Dean councillor Angus Macmillan Douglas said he is keen to support businesses in their Covid recovery.

He said: “We’ve got to be terribly careful we don’t turn into Mr and Mrs Negativity just saying no to everything.

“I know this little area around what I find an extremely welcoming public house which I enjoy having a drink in, and I would also enjoy having a drink outside.

“Whilst I realise there may need to be more consultation I’d be very loathe just to turn this down when you have an enterprising business trying to regenerate itself.”

The site visit will take place in due course before the application comes back before the committee.

Charging debate

However, the plan has also opened the debate around whether pubs and cafes should be charged for pavement space.

Infrastructure director Ian Cochrane told councillors there is a fee for the application to occupy part of the public road, but no rental charge.

Brechin councillor Kenny Braes said: “Community groups have to pay money to rent council parks for a day, somewhere around £65.

“In this case a national chain is to get this for nothing, which seems bizarre to me.”

Mr Cochrane replied: “It’s not been something that we’ve considered charging and it may be feasible to charge rents

“That would of course then apply to small cafes and the likes on the high street.

“I suppose there’s a balance to be struck between the economic development and support of the hospitality sector, particularly post Covid, but also in terms of creating that café atmosphere and attracting people into our town centres.

“If it’s something members are minded they would support we could certainly explore a charging system for premises that take an occupation of the road in examples such as this.”