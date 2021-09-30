Marvellous Monifieth couple who fostered 176 children and each won MBEs celebrate diamond day

A Tayside couple who achieved the remarkable honour of each being awarded MBEs have celebrated another special personal milestone.

Robert and Sandra Smith have devoted their lives to helping others – particularly the 176 young children they looked after as foster carers over more than half a century.

Nearly 30 years ago, Robert was honoured by The Queen for his service to the community of Monifieth, including more than three decades as a retained firefighter.

And later this month, the couple will be at Windsor Castle for Sandra’s investiture of the MBE she received in the 2020 Queen’s birthday honours list for her commitment to fostering.

But on Thursday they raised a glass to each other as the childhood sweethearts celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Ferry romance

They originally met in Broughty Ferry, where Sandra worked in the busy Visocchi’s café as a teenager.

They still attend St James Church in the Ferry where they were wed.

Robert, a draughtsman, began his working career at Monifieth Foundry and the burgh has remained home throughout their married life.

Prior to being married, he was a member of the Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew for a number of years.

His time with the RNLI came to an end in the most fateful of circumstances, Robert having stepped off the RNLB Mona on December 8 1959 in place of a former coxswain.

Tragically, the craft went down in the Firth of Tay with the loss of all eight crewmen after capsizing as it went to the aid of the stricken North Carr Lightship.

Robert, now 82, then spent more than 33 years as a retained firefighter at Monifeith and Balmossie stations.

His working career took him to Briggs and then Nynas in Dundee, and he spent time working with Dundee council prior to retirement.

Family

The couple began fostering in 1968 after the arrival of their three daughters, Isla, Rhoda and Iona. The Smiths now also have five grandchildren.

Sandra, 80, said: “When we began fostering, our oldest daughter was just coming up to the age of seven.

“I always loved kids and after having our three children I didn’t go back to work.

“I thought we could maybe help somebody who needed it.

“Most of the children we fostered were very young, up to about the age of two.

“The longest we had a foster child was 22 months. Because they were so young many went on to be adopted, but there are some who still stay in touch with us.

“We stopped in 2017 having fostered 176 children in total. I didn’t particularly want to finish but we were getting older at that time.

“We enjoyed doing it and everybody helped out, including the neighbours.

Honours list surprise

“I would hope that we’ve managed to help someone along the way,” said Sandra, who said the honour of an MBE was a complete shock.

“It was nice, but completely out of the blue,” she said.

“When Robert received his MBE at Buckingham Palace our two older daughters were there.

“We’re allowed one guest this time, so it means Iona will be at Windsor Castle with us.

“It’s quite nice that all three of our children will have been part of those events.”

Despite the busy life as a foster parent, Sandra has also been a central figure in the 64th St James Brownie pack for more than 50 years, many of them in the leader’s role which daughter Rhoda now fills.