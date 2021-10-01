Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yes or No? Forfar leisure centre demolition question goes out to Angus public

By Graham Brown
October 1 2021, 5.43pm Updated: October 1 2021, 5.43pm
Lochside leisure centre has lain empty for four years.

The eight-week public consultation on bulldozing Forfar’s empty Lochside leisure centre has opened.

And it’s a simple Yes or No decision facing Angus residents.

Last month, Angus councillors took the step which could finally see an end to the complex and costly saga surrounding the building beside Forfar Loch.

It has deteriorated internally since being replaced by the multi-million pound Forfar community campus in 2018.

Lochside leisure centre.
The foyer of the former leisure centre.

Court of Session ruling

The 46-year-old building’s future was fought over in a landmark community empowerment case in Scotland’s highest civil court.

Angus Council lost the Court of Session challenge brought by two local businessmen who wanted to see it saved for community use.

Senior judges declared the centre and the land it stands on as common good.

That status requires formal consultation under community empowerment act rules if there are plans to demolish, sell or let.

The authority has now launched the consultation survey which will run until November 26.

It simply asks: “Do you support the proposal to demolish the former Lochside Leisure Centre and to restore the common good land to country park?”

Those responding on behalf of a community organisation are asked to state which group they represent.

The survey also offers an opportunity for additional comment.

Lease interest

The building has cost the council around £1,000 a week in insurance and other costs since its doors were closed.

It was put up for let earlier this year and drew nine expressions of interest.

However, last month’s council decision meant those were not pursued.

Lochside leisure centre
To Let signs went up on Lochside leisure centre in July. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Officials said there is nothing to prevent a community asset transfer request coming forward.

A Forfar sports trust has been the only group to register such an interest.

But it dropped out of the running to take over the centre because of the scale of the challenge.

An earlier consultation around five options including the status quo, sale or demolition saw 36% of the 334 respondents favour knocking the centre down.

