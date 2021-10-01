Yes or No? Forfar leisure centre demolition question goes out to Angus public

The eight-week public consultation on bulldozing Forfar’s empty Lochside leisure centre has opened.

And it’s a simple Yes or No decision facing Angus residents.

Last month, Angus councillors took the step which could finally see an end to the complex and costly saga surrounding the building beside Forfar Loch.

It has deteriorated internally since being replaced by the multi-million pound Forfar community campus in 2018.

Court of Session ruling

The 46-year-old building’s future was fought over in a landmark community empowerment case in Scotland’s highest civil court.

Angus Council lost the Court of Session challenge brought by two local businessmen who wanted to see it saved for community use.

Senior judges declared the centre and the land it stands on as common good.

That status requires formal consultation under community empowerment act rules if there are plans to demolish, sell or let.

The authority has now launched the consultation survey which will run until November 26.

It simply asks: “Do you support the proposal to demolish the former Lochside Leisure Centre and to restore the common good land to country park?”

Those responding on behalf of a community organisation are asked to state which group they represent.

The survey also offers an opportunity for additional comment.

Lease interest

The building has cost the council around £1,000 a week in insurance and other costs since its doors were closed.

It was put up for let earlier this year and drew nine expressions of interest.

However, last month’s council decision meant those were not pursued.

Officials said there is nothing to prevent a community asset transfer request coming forward.

A Forfar sports trust has been the only group to register such an interest.

But it dropped out of the running to take over the centre because of the scale of the challenge.

An earlier consultation around five options including the status quo, sale or demolition saw 36% of the 334 respondents favour knocking the centre down.