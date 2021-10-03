All aboard! Polar Express bound for Brechin in Christmas coup for Caley Railway

The Polar Express is making an Angus stop in a festive treat for visitors to Brechin’s Caledonian Railway.

Recreating the 2004 Warner Bros. hit animation starring Tom Hanks, the train ride will whisk families away on an hour-long journey to meet Santa on the volunteer-run railway’s Brechin to Bridge of Dun line.

The officially licensed Polar Express train ride carried more than 1.4 million passengers at 54 locations across the US, Canada and the UK in 2019.

But it is the first time the festive spectacle has come to Scotland.

Caley Railway bosses say they are thrilled to be bringing the family experience to Angus.

Back on track

The railway has welcomed thousands of visitors since re-opening in August after a pandemic shutdown.

It is the second biggest tourist draw in Angus behind Glamis Castle.

Railway chairman Jon Gill said: “We are really delighted to be running the Warner Bros. Polar Express this year.

“It has been a short summer season for us since re-opening.

“But we have still managed more than 5,000 passenger journeys.

“Although we were unable to run our normal Day Out with Thomas event, we did run Gin Bothy sloe train, afternoon tea and murder mystery special events which were a great success.

“Our focus now is on annual maintenance and preparation for Christmas.

“Hopefully this will be an engaging community event with a huge theatrical element and other exciting add-ons to complement the train journey and, of course, the visit of Santa.”

The first steam-hauled Polar Express will run from the Brechin station on November 27 and continue until December 19.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday and are expected to sell out quickly.

North Pole

The adventure comes to life when the train departs for a round-trip journey to the North Pole, led by a cast of talented actors.

The journey is set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack.

Once on board, the conductor – Tom Hanks’ character in the Robert Zemeckis-directed animation – will work his way through the coach.

He will punch golden tickets as hot chocolate and cookies are served by dancing chefs.

Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg.

Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and give out the first gift of Christmas.

Youngsters will also receive a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket.

And, like the kids in the book, families – adults included – are encouraged to wear their pyjamas for the journey.

The Caledonian Railway is a Queen’s Award-winning charity.

It runs steam and diesel locomotive hauled trains along the four-mile branch between Brechin and Bridge of Dun.

Originally opened in 1848 and a regular stop for Queen Victoria’s royal train, it was closed by British Rail in 1981.

Caledonian Railway enthusiasts were then waiting in the wings to take over the branch line.

Recent projects include the replacement of the platform canopy at the Park Road station in Brechin.

The group has also built a new shed near dun with capacity for a dozen diesel locomotives.

It secured vital funding from sources including the Heritage Lottery Fund to complete the project and ensure the charity’s survival through the pandemic.