Forfar pupils remember former primary teacher Edith Laird with fondness – and a cola cube

Schoolday memories were made all the sweeter with taste of childhood at a special Forfar gathering.

The Sunday event saw pupils of former town primary teacher Edith Laird trek to the top of Balmashanner Hill.

A memorial bench has been sited there to honour the figure who made such a positive early impression on generations of local youngsters.

And those who made the climb to the top of the beauty spot received an extra reward beyond the stunning vista the hill known locally as Bummie offers.

They were treated to a cola cube, the sweet Miss Laird was famed for handing out in the classroom.

Hugely respected

The teacher, who never married, died in November 2019 aged 95.

Miss Laird was a well-respected member of the Forfar community.

Edith taught over many years at Chapelpark and Wellbrae primaries.

Her passing prompted fond recollections among countless former pupils.

Among them was Bruce Martin, now principal teacher of care and support at Forfar Academy.

He never forgot the foundations which Miss Laird’s kind manner laid for generations of Forfar pupils.

He set up a fundraising page for the memorial bench.

“It is a reflection of Miss Laird’s popularity that the money was raised within a few days,” said Mr Martin.

Spectacular view

The site for the bench was chosen following consultation with her family members.

“She had always loved the view of Balmashanner Hill topped with the local war memorial from her home in Robertson Terrace.

“Her home can be spotted from the site of the newly unveiled bench.

“I would like to thank everyone who donated and those who gave up their time to attend the unveiling.”

Fond memories flooded into the former pupils’ Facebook page.

“Recollections included the fact that she was always smiling, elegantly dressed and took time to talk to people, even after many years had passed since they had been in her classroom,” said Mr Martin.

“Miss Laird usually taught children in their first two years of primary school.

“She laid the all-important foundations for learning.

“Many children fondly remembered being given a cola cube by Miss Laird following an upset or as a reward for good behaviour.

“So, as a little reward for climbing the hill, I duly handed out a cola cube to those who joined us for the event.

“Miss Laird was a very special primary school teacher who will long be remembered with a smile by those who had the good fortune of being in her classroom.

“Hopefully, this memorial bench will become a favourite spot to come and reminisce about primary school days,” he added.

Both primaries where Miss Laird taught are no longer.

They were replaced by new facilities through Angus Council’s Forfar schools programme.

Chapelpark was converted into award-winning council housing.

And Wellbrae remains a vacant site having been cleared following a devastating fire which ripped through the old primary in October 2016.