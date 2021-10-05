WATCH: School’s out for a tattie holiday tidy-up to keep Letham litter free

Letham is looking tidy for the tattie holidays after a tremendous end-of-term effort by the village school.

The entire roll of 160 primary pupils and 30 nursery children were involved in a community clean-up on the last day of term.

The youngsters hope locals will follow their lead in keeping Letham’s streets litter free.

It is just part of a whole bag of eco-friendly ideas the children are involved in.

Those include learning about the upcoming COP26 climate change summit bringing world leaders to Glasgow within weeks.

Letham head teacher Karen Frain said the whole school litter pick was something different to end the term on.

“We spend many Friday afternoons looking at the vision and aims of the school with the children,” she said.

“At least once a week we also bring them together in mixed groups and they look after each other while doing different things.

“We thought the idea of a litter pick was something to really help try and build the community spirit when the people in the village see all the children out doing their bit.”

Pupils’ drive

And there is no shortage of enthusiasm or ideas among the Angus pupils for the eco drive.

Ramsay Gerrard, 11, said a walk around the streets revealed the need for a litter pick.

“We went out and saw just how much there was lying about,” he said.

“We decided that we would all go out in different groups and pick up the litter around Letham.”

After the October break, the pupils will be setting about creating posters to get the eco message across.

Blyth Gavin, 10, said: “When people are passing by the school or out walking their dogs they will hopefully see them.”

P7 classmate George Slingsby, 11, added: “We’re going to make the posters big and bright so we can maybe help people think about doing good things for the environment.”

Carrie Millar, 11, said the school lunch hall will also be the focus of an effort to cut down on food waste as part of the primary’s recycling effort.

Angus has ambitions to be the top recycling council in Scotland and currently sits second in the league table of the nation’s 32 local authorities.

P7 class teacher Marion Skene said: “The school has developed its own eco plan in relation to COP26 and we will be learning about those issues in class.

“We are also planning to launch digital leaflets and information sheets to share with the community.

“A different project will also see the children doing various things around climate action, so there is quite a lot going on.”