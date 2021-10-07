Earl of Forfar gives Perthshire whisky royal seal of approval during visit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Whisky made in Perthshire got the royal seal of approval this week when the Earl of Forfar visited the area.

Prince Edward enjoyed a dram at Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery, owned by Bacardi, during a visit on Wednesday.

The Queen’s youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, is known as the Earl of Forfar when in Scotland.

The Forfar title was granted to him two years ago by Her Majesty to mark his 55th birthday.

While visiting Perthshire he met members of the team behind the Aberfeldy single malt scotch and Dewar’s blended scotch whiskies.

The blended Scotch has been holder of a royal warrant since 1893.

During his visit the Earl enjoyed a tour of the on-site heritage museum.

He walked round its new exhibition to celebrate Dewar’s 175th anniversary this year.

He also learned about the distillery’s journey to becoming carbon neutral.

Prince Edward also visited the Abernethy Trust, a charity who makes plaques for several things including the Queen’s Green Canopy.

He also celebrated 30 years of The Duke of Edinburgh award scheme in Perth and Kinross.

‘Genuine immense interest’

Stephen Leckie, Lord Lieutenant for Perth and Kinross, accompanied the Earl on his visit.

He described the prince as “hard working” and said he “showed genuine immense interest” in each location he visited, shown by the fact, said Stephen, that the Earl stayed longer at each place than scheduled.

Stephen added: “It was so lovely to see the delight on people’s faces when a member of the royal family appeared.

“At one point he even got a round of applause.

“It was a surreal experience for everyone, including for me as I got to ride in the helicopter from place to place.

“He knew where things were [in the helicopter] and would use his map to point out some places we were passing.

“He was really familiar with his surroundings; it was a great day.”