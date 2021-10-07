Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Earl of Forfar gives Perthshire whisky royal seal of approval during visit

By Emma Duncan
October 7 2021, 2.23pm Updated: October 7 2021, 2.34pm
The Earl of Forfar visited Aberfeldy Distillery on Wednesday.

Whisky made in Perthshire got the royal seal of approval this week when the Earl of Forfar visited the area.

Prince Edward enjoyed a dram at Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery, owned by Bacardi, during a visit on Wednesday.

The Queen’s youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, is known as the Earl of Forfar when in Scotland.

The Forfar title was granted to him two years ago by Her Majesty to mark his 55th birthday.

While visiting Perthshire he met members of the team behind the Aberfeldy single malt scotch and Dewar’s blended scotch whiskies.

The Earl of Forfar enjoyed a dram during a visit to Aberfeldy Distillery.

The blended Scotch has been holder of a royal warrant since 1893.

During his visit the Earl enjoyed a tour of the on-site heritage museum.

He walked round its new exhibition to celebrate Dewar’s 175th anniversary this year.

The Earl of Forfar paid a visit to Aberfeldy Distillery.

He also learned about the distillery’s journey to becoming carbon neutral.

Prince Edward also visited the Abernethy Trust, a charity who makes plaques for several things including the Queen’s Green Canopy.

He also celebrated 30 years of The Duke of Edinburgh award scheme in Perth and Kinross.

‘Genuine immense interest’

Stephen Leckie, Lord Lieutenant for Perth and Kinross, accompanied the Earl on his visit.

He described the prince as “hard working” and said he “showed genuine immense interest” in each location he visited, shown by the fact, said Stephen, that the Earl stayed longer at each place than scheduled.

Stephen added: “It was so lovely to see the delight on people’s faces when a member of the royal family appeared.

“At one point he even got a round of applause.

“It was a surreal experience for everyone, including for me as I got to ride in the helicopter from place to place.

“He knew where things were [in the helicopter] and would use his map to point out some places we were passing.

“He was really familiar with his surroundings; it was a great day.”

