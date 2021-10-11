Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath street dancers bound for World Championships after blitzing rivals on return to competition

By Graham Brown
October 11 2021, 12.16pm Updated: October 11 2021, 12.26pm
The winning Devious U-14 team from Notorious Dance in Arbroath. Supplied by Kimberly Walker.

Young Angus street dancers have smashed it on their return to action by booking World Championship qualification in the first competitive outing since the pandemic struck.

Notorious Dance from Arbroath were among the top performers at a major event in Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth.

It is two years since they were last in competition.

The dance school, run by Kimberly Walker, took five teams to the Central Scotland championships, organised by the United Dance Organisation (UDO).

In all, it meant 55 Angus dancers aged from just three to 22 were back in action.

Winners

The school’s under-14 Devious dance team and Hustle under-16s each blitzed the opposition to win their respective categories.

Lil Leopard under-10s were second in their group, the Obedience over-18s third and the school’s Mini Vibe under-8s took sixth place.

Notorious Dance
The winning Hustle U-16 team. Supplied by Kimberly Walker.

Kimberly said: “It has been two years since our last competition and our training had been put on hold during the pandemic.

“When we eventually were allowed to return to dancing the kids were training most nights.

“They were giving up all their time to get ready for our return to competition.”

Blackpool 2022

UDO is one of the hardest competitions and the pressure was on for us,” said Kimberly.

“I really felt for my kids, they had nothing for two years and we all desperately wanted to do well.

“The kids absolutely smashed it on the day of the competition.

“We were delighted to managed to walk away with two Scottish Champion teams in Devious and Hustle.

“Lil Leopards and Obedience also qualified for the World Championships in Blackpool in 2022.

Notorious Dance
Youngsters from Notorious Dance at the UDO event. Supplied by Kimberly Walker.

“I am so proud of the kids and want to thank my dancers and their parents for getting us to where we are.”

The school is based at Millfield Feus on the outskirts of Arbroath.

It has  just completed a successful dance camp, topped off with the first performance for parents since the pandemic struck.

