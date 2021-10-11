Arbroath street dancers bound for World Championships after blitzing rivals on return to competition

An error occurred. Please try again.

Young Angus street dancers have smashed it on their return to action by booking World Championship qualification in the first competitive outing since the pandemic struck.

Notorious Dance from Arbroath were among the top performers at a major event in Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth.

It is two years since they were last in competition.

The dance school, run by Kimberly Walker, took five teams to the Central Scotland championships, organised by the United Dance Organisation (UDO).

In all, it meant 55 Angus dancers aged from just three to 22 were back in action.

Winners

The school’s under-14 Devious dance team and Hustle under-16s each blitzed the opposition to win their respective categories.

Lil Leopard under-10s were second in their group, the Obedience over-18s third and the school’s Mini Vibe under-8s took sixth place.

Kimberly said: “It has been two years since our last competition and our training had been put on hold during the pandemic.

“When we eventually were allowed to return to dancing the kids were training most nights.

“They were giving up all their time to get ready for our return to competition.”

Blackpool 2022

“UDO is one of the hardest competitions and the pressure was on for us,” said Kimberly.

“I really felt for my kids, they had nothing for two years and we all desperately wanted to do well.

“The kids absolutely smashed it on the day of the competition.

“We were delighted to managed to walk away with two Scottish Champion teams in Devious and Hustle.

“Lil Leopards and Obedience also qualified for the World Championships in Blackpool in 2022.

“I am so proud of the kids and want to thank my dancers and their parents for getting us to where we are.”

The school is based at Millfield Feus on the outskirts of Arbroath.

It has just completed a successful dance camp, topped off with the first performance for parents since the pandemic struck.