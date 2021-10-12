Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It would be devastating to lose it’: President’s plea as 128-year-old Arbroath Instrumental Band fights for future

By Graham Brown
October 12 2021, 5.15pm Updated: October 12 2021, 5.37pm
President Ann Ness has dedicated half a century to Arbroath Instrumental Band. Pic: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

Arbroath Instrumental Band faces the biggest fight for survival in its near 130-year history.

Once among Scotland’s leading brass bands, it is one of the oldest musical organisations in Angus still playing.

But having survived world wars, the Great Depression and changing fortunes across the decades, a ‘perfect storm’ of circumstance now threatens its existence.

President’s sorrow

Band president Ann Ness has a 50-year association with the band.

She started playing at the age of just six.

Now principal coronet, Ann has followed in the footsteps of her father, Vic Lewis, as the band’s leading figure.

A decade ago she was honoured with a lifetime medal by the Scottish Brass Band Association.

And the 120th anniversary concert in 2013 was a proud night for anyone with a connection to the organisation.

So the thought of seeing the Arbroath band slip into the history books is a devastating prospect.

Arbroath Instrumental Band playing at a Queen's diamond jubilee event at Arbroath Abbey.
Arbroath Instrumental Band playing at a Queen's diamond jubilee event at Arbroath Abbey.

Combination of factors

Dwindling numbers, the loss of key figures and the pandemic have left the band staring into the abyss.

“In all my years with the band this is the worst it has been,” said 57-year-old Ann.

“The band lost a huge asset and excellent musical director when Mike Robertson retired in 2019.

“Mike had been with the band for over 20 years and during that time he took on a lot of the responsibility for recruitment, development and band management.

“His loss has been a bitter blow to all within the organisation.”

“We lost several senior band members and have had to cut back on rehearsals due to lack of numbers.

Arbroath Instrumental Band at Magdalen Green, Dundee in 1991.
Arbroath Instrumental Band at Magdalen Green, Dundee in 1991.

“And Covid didn’t help at all.”

She said: “We don’t have the (music) teaching in the schools like we used to, but we also don’t have any adults coming to the band.

“A lot of folk have just found other interests.”

Outings planned

She said there are engagements in the band’s diary for later in the year and money in the bank.

But after a 2020 season wiped out by Covid, the lack of numbers means Arbroath will be absent when competitive events resume in the spring.

“For the first time ever, we’ll be a non-competing band,” said Ann.

A beginners group is an option if enough interested players come forward.

In the meantime, the group simply hopes to see more players at weekly Monday night practice in Carnoustie’s Panbride Church hall.

Anyone interested in joining should contact the group through its Facebook page or phone Ann on 07903 682397.

Band history

The band remains one of the longest running musical organisations in Angus.

It emerged from Arbroath’s horticultural show of 1893 when a brass band contest was added to the Gayfield Park programme.

From that foundation the band went from strength to strength.

Within 15 years, Arbroath had forged a reputation as one of the foremost instrumental bands in Scotland.

One of the earliest Arbroath bands.
One of the earliest Arbroath bands. Supplied by Arbroath Instrumental Band.

Halcyon days of the early 1920s saw Arbroath regularly among the top performers in the Scottish championship.

It remained a leading contender for decades. In 1971, a band quartet won the Scottish Championship and travelled to Oxford to compete in the British finals.

The late 1990s brought another of the lean periods the band has encountered during its history.

But the appointment of Michael Robertson as musical director began an upturn in fortune.

It led to a rise through the competitive ranks and promotion to the top tier after being crowned Scottish second section champions in 2009.

Youth players have been to the fore in recent years as Arbroath returned to the National Championships to compete against the top outfits from across the UK.

