Arbroath couple Angus and Phyllis Jarret celebrate 65 fun-filled years of marriage

By Graham Brown
October 13 2021, 8.00am Updated: October 13 2021, 9.38am
Angus and Phyllis Jarret celebrate the 65th anniversary milestone. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Arbroath couple Angus and Phyllis Jarret have celebrated 65 years of love and laughter – with a fond memory of the day a beautiful teenager literally fell head over heels for her handsome new sweetheart.

They met at a dance in the Angus town’s YMCA.

But despite catching each other’s eye, neither plucked up the courage to make the first move.

Until a distracted Phyllis tripped over a chair right in front of Angus.

He helped her up and fate’s intervention sparked a romance which saw the couple reach the blue sapphire milestone on Tuesday.

wedding anniversary
Angus and Phyllis on their wedding day on October 12 1956.

Banter

And they say the successful 65 years has been built on banter and a love of good times with their family.

Both born and bred in the town, Angus was a joiner throughout his working career.

He was well-known for cycling around town with his toolbag, a hobby which extended into his leisure time.

Angus was also a keen golfer, hitting the fairways every weekend with long-time playing partner Doug Falconer until he passed away a few years ago.

Phyllis worked as the private secretary for Charles Corsar of Ethie Castle before opening the Linen Box on Arbroath’s High Street which she ran for more than 20 years.

Arbroath wedding anniversary
The happy couple in their Alveston Gardens home in Arbroath. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

The couple have two daughters, Jill and Susan, six granddaughters – all girls – and six great-grandchildren.

They were married in the living room of Phyllis’s family home at Priory Crescent.

Angus, 86, said: “We’ve had good fun, that’s what the secret is.

“When I came home from work everything there was left behind and we did simple things with the family.

“We had two bikes and would go out side by side with the girls, or go to the beach for a picnic.

“Hail or shine we did things as a family.”

Phyllis, 82, added: “When we retired we took our six granddaughters to Disneyland Paris and they still speak about the memories we made then.

“We have albums full of family pictures that we look back on.”

Family memories

Daughter Jill said: “Mum was embarrassed that night 65 years ago in the YMCA when she fell in front of dad, but it all ended up great!

“They knew they were right for each other – she was only 17 when she got married.

“Dad did national service and when they first got married she went all the way down to Wales to be with him.”

She added: “The pandemic has been quite difficult for them and they have had some health troubles, but they have a really great attitude to life.

“They just love seeing their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“It is so nice to see them reach this anniversary.”

Back in 2003, the Jarret family celebrated another special wedding day when Angus’s dad, Alec, tied the knot at the age of 90.

Angus, then 67, was best man when his dad married Kathy Garret at Arbroath registrars.

