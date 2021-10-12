Police launch investigation after attempted break-in on Arbroath High Street

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wireless Mobile & Computer Repair in Arbroath was targeted in an early morning raid as would be thieves attempted to smash their way in.

The technology repair shop on High Street was the scene of a failed attempt to gain access shortly before 1am on Monday.

Damage was made to the shop’s front window as a result of the incident.

Investigation

Police have launched an investigation into the attempted break-in.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of an attempted break-in to a premises on High Street, Arbroath, around 1.15am on Monday, 11 October, 2021.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”