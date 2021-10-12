Police launch investigation after attempted break-in on Arbroath High Street By Amie Flett October 12 2021, 9.57pm Updated: October 12 2021, 9.58pm The attempted break-in happened during the early hours of Monday morning. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wireless Mobile & Computer Repair in Arbroath was targeted in an early morning raid as would be thieves attempted to smash their way in. The technology repair shop on High Street was the scene of a failed attempt to gain access shortly before 1am on Monday. Damage was made to the shop’s front window as a result of the incident. Investigation Police have launched an investigation into the attempted break-in. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of an attempted break-in to a premises on High Street, Arbroath, around 1.15am on Monday, 11 October, 2021. “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Arbroath street dancers bound for World Championships after blitzing rivals on return to competition Stolen vehicles linked to Dundee and Angus crime spree SPONSORED: 5 must-visit places when hungry or thirsty in Arbroath Police appeal after four men injured in attempted murder