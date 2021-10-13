Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Montrose Inner Wheel plant first Angus tree in Queen’s platinum jubilee project

By Graham Brown
October 13 2021, 5.15pm
Montrose Inner Wheel president Mary Faulkner leads the tree planting in the grounds of Dorward House. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Montrose Inner Wheel has led the Angus contribution to the project which will see thousands of trees planted in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The Angus town’s Dorward House care home is the setting for a rowan planted as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

The UK-wide initiative is an environmental celebration of 70 years of Her Majesty’s reign in 2022.

And the ladies of the Montrose club hope their early involvement will inspire others across Angus to join the project.

Dorward House connection marked

Inner Wheel president Mary Faulkner said: “We are delighted to have planted the first tree in Angus for this project.

“The Queen’s Green Canopy have already thanked us for taking the initiative on board.

“As a club we have always had a good rapport with Dorward House so we sought permission from the board of directors to plant the tree there.

Montrose Inner Wheel
Montrose Inner Wheel president Mary Faulkner plants the QGC rowan. Pic: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

“We go carol singing there at Christmas and help out in the garden.

“It is somewhere that has always been close to our hearts in Inner Wheel, as well as the community of Montrose.”

Mary added: “The rowan tree will have it’s berries for the birds and we hope it will be a nice addition to the garden.”

The club has resumed its monthly meetings in Montrose’s George Hotel.

Mary also hosted the traditional president’s tea party at her home on a bright August day.

“That was really the first face-to-face gathering of members for a long time so we are really pleased to now be back to our meetings in the George Hotel,” she said.

What is The Queen’s Green Canopy?

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is described as a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s 70-year reign in 2022.

Under the banner of ‘plant a tree for the jubilee’ it is asking individuals, schools, organisations and communities to get involved.

As well as the planting of new trees, the QGC  involves other woodland initiatives.

Judi Dench
Queen’s Garden Canopy ambassador Dame Judi Dench with Chelsea Pensioners at last month’s Chelsea Flower Show. Pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The project will dedicate a network of 70 ancient woodlands across the UK.

And 70 ancient trees are to receive special identification in celebration of Her Majesty’s seven decades of service.

Dame Judi Dench is a project ambassador and made a plea for the nation to get involved in the scheme.

She unveiled the Queen’s Canopy Garden as a highlight of the recent Chelsea Flower Show.

The Lord Lieutenant for Perth and Kinross, Stephen Leckie planted one of the first Scottish QGC trees at Braidhaugh Park in Crieff.

