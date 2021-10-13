Montrose Inner Wheel plant first Angus tree in Queen’s platinum jubilee project

An error occurred. Please try again.

Montrose Inner Wheel has led the Angus contribution to the project which will see thousands of trees planted in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The Angus town’s Dorward House care home is the setting for a rowan planted as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

The UK-wide initiative is an environmental celebration of 70 years of Her Majesty’s reign in 2022.

And the ladies of the Montrose club hope their early involvement will inspire others across Angus to join the project.

Dorward House connection marked

Inner Wheel president Mary Faulkner said: “We are delighted to have planted the first tree in Angus for this project.

“The Queen’s Green Canopy have already thanked us for taking the initiative on board.

“As a club we have always had a good rapport with Dorward House so we sought permission from the board of directors to plant the tree there.

“We go carol singing there at Christmas and help out in the garden.

“It is somewhere that has always been close to our hearts in Inner Wheel, as well as the community of Montrose.”

Mary added: “The rowan tree will have it’s berries for the birds and we hope it will be a nice addition to the garden.”

The club has resumed its monthly meetings in Montrose’s George Hotel.

Mary also hosted the traditional president’s tea party at her home on a bright August day.

“That was really the first face-to-face gathering of members for a long time so we are really pleased to now be back to our meetings in the George Hotel,” she said.

What is The Queen’s Green Canopy?

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is described as a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s 70-year reign in 2022.

Under the banner of ‘plant a tree for the jubilee’ it is asking individuals, schools, organisations and communities to get involved.

As well as the planting of new trees, the QGC involves other woodland initiatives.

The project will dedicate a network of 70 ancient woodlands across the UK.

And 70 ancient trees are to receive special identification in celebration of Her Majesty’s seven decades of service.

Dame Judi Dench is a project ambassador and made a plea for the nation to get involved in the scheme.

She unveiled the Queen’s Canopy Garden as a highlight of the recent Chelsea Flower Show.

The Lord Lieutenant for Perth and Kinross, Stephen Leckie planted one of the first Scottish QGC trees at Braidhaugh Park in Crieff.