Hunt for thieves who stole wood chipper from yard in Tealing

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are hunting for thieves who stole a wood chipper from a yard in Tealing over the weekend.

Police have appealed for information after an orange Timberwolf 150 DHB wood chipper was stolen from a yard at Emmock Wood on Emmock Road in Tealing.

The machine is said to have been stolen sometime between 12pm on Friday and 5:30pm on Monday.

Police have urged the public to get in touch with any info on the theft by calling 101, quoting incident 2664 of October 11.