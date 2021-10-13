Hunt for thieves who stole wood chipper from yard in Tealing By Amie Flett October 13 2021, 8.33pm Updated: October 13 2021, 8.35pm Police have issued a photo of a similar wood chipper to that stolen from the yard in Tealing. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are hunting for thieves who stole a wood chipper from a yard in Tealing over the weekend. Police have appealed for information after an orange Timberwolf 150 DHB wood chipper was stolen from a yard at Emmock Wood on Emmock Road in Tealing. The wood chipper was stolen from a yard on Emmock Road in Tealing. The machine is said to have been stolen sometime between 12pm on Friday and 5:30pm on Monday. Police have urged the public to get in touch with any info on the theft by calling 101, quoting incident 2664 of October 11. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close