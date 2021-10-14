Supermarket sweep: Police investigate Arbroath Asda warehouse theft

An error occurred. Please try again.

A thief used a shopping trolley to cart away stolen goods from Asda in Arbroath.

Police say a man broke in to the warehouse area of the supermarket at the Westway Retail Park on Sunday night and stole various goods.

The thief is thought to have used a shopping trolley to take the stolen items away, between 11.30pm and 11.45pm.

Asda theft

Police are now appealing to trace a man described as white and of skinny build.

He was wearing a blue or purple baseball cap, black tracksuit bottoms and black shoes with a white sole.

Anyone with any information that could assist in enquiries is urged to call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

The crime reference is 0422 of October 11.