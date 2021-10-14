Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Supermarket sweep: Police investigate Arbroath Asda warehouse theft

By Katy Scott
October 14 2021, 9.43am Updated: October 14 2021, 9.49am
Items from the supermarket warehouse were stolen on Sunday night.

A thief used a shopping trolley to cart away stolen goods from Asda in Arbroath.

Police say a man broke in to the warehouse area of the supermarket at the Westway Retail Park on Sunday night and stole various goods.

The thief is thought to have used a shopping trolley to take the stolen items away, between 11.30pm and 11.45pm.

Asda theft

Police are now appealing to trace a man described as white and of skinny build.

He was wearing a blue or purple baseball cap, black tracksuit bottoms and black shoes with a white sole.

Anyone with any information that could assist in enquiries is urged to call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

The crime reference is 0422 of October 11.

Angus man captures ‘incredible’ moment between wife and dolphin on Carnoustie beach

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]