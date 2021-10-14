Supermarket sweep: Police investigate Arbroath Asda warehouse theft By Katy Scott October 14 2021, 9.43am Updated: October 14 2021, 9.49am Items from the supermarket warehouse were stolen on Sunday night. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A thief used a shopping trolley to cart away stolen goods from Asda in Arbroath. Police say a man broke in to the warehouse area of the supermarket at the Westway Retail Park on Sunday night and stole various goods. The thief is thought to have used a shopping trolley to take the stolen items away, between 11.30pm and 11.45pm. Asda theft Police are now appealing to trace a man described as white and of skinny build. He was wearing a blue or purple baseball cap, black tracksuit bottoms and black shoes with a white sole. Anyone with any information that could assist in enquiries is urged to call 101 or speak with any police officer. Information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The crime reference is 0422 of October 11. Angus man captures ‘incredible’ moment between wife and dolphin on Carnoustie beach Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close