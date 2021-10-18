Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
200-year-old theatre rarity in the spotlight for re-opening of Angus Archives

By Graham Brown
October 18 2021, 5.30pm
The cast of a Forfar Amateur Operatic Society production of the 1920s. Pic: Angus Alive

Previously unseen Angus theatre posters dating back as far as two centuries are going under the spotlight this week.

They include one for the 1819 production of Macbeth at the Theatre Royal in Montrose.

And an 1876 poster for the show Hamilton Corbett in Forfar’s Reid Hall.

The rarities will be part of a display titled Opening Night which coincides with the long-awaited re-opening of Angus Archives.

Angus theatre
Arbroath Amateur Operatic Society’s production of The Mikado in 1953. Pic: Angus Alive.

Memorabilia relating to theatrical, operatic, dramatic and musical societies from across Angus will feature.

The archives, based in the Hunter library at Restenneth on the outskirts of Forfar, have been closed throughout the pandemic.

Photographs of performances by Kirriemuir Amateur Operatic Society and Arbroath Amateur Operatic Society, along with show programmes from the Montrose Amateur Dramatic Society will be on view.

The posters from the 1800s theatre shows are being seen by the public for the first time since their advertised date.

Display runs until 2022

Angus Alive archives and local history lead Craig Pearson said: “We felt this display was the perfect way to celebrate the joy of welcoming our visitors back to archives.

“Theatres have suffered a lot in the last 18 months.

“This display is a reminder of the local communities’ contribution to the arts in Angus over the last two centuries.”

There will also be an animation of historical images from societies and clubs across the area.

The free display begins on Thursday runs until January 31 next year.

Angus Archives is open to the public by appointment only from Thursday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

It is a vast collection covering 800 years of the history of Angus and its people.

The archives of  burgh and Angus County Council records, school and poor relief documents, as well as private items such as diaries, legal documents and plans.

Researchers and amateur genealogists from around the globe regularly use the archives.

Montrose Theatre Royal

The Bridge Street building which was once the Theatre Royal Montrose. Pic: Google

A theatre initially opened on Montrose’s Bridge Street in April 1814.

It was re-opened in October 1819 as the Theatre Royal and experienced changing fortunes until its last performance toward the end of the 1830s.

B-listed and now a residential property, the ceiling was described in its heyday as having a large star in its centre, supported by four Cupids.

