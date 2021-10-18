200-year-old theatre rarity in the spotlight for re-opening of Angus Archives

An error occurred. Please try again.

Previously unseen Angus theatre posters dating back as far as two centuries are going under the spotlight this week.

They include one for the 1819 production of Macbeth at the Theatre Royal in Montrose.

And an 1876 poster for the show Hamilton Corbett in Forfar’s Reid Hall.

The rarities will be part of a display titled Opening Night which coincides with the long-awaited re-opening of Angus Archives.

Memorabilia relating to theatrical, operatic, dramatic and musical societies from across Angus will feature.

The archives, based in the Hunter library at Restenneth on the outskirts of Forfar, have been closed throughout the pandemic.

Photographs of performances by Kirriemuir Amateur Operatic Society and Arbroath Amateur Operatic Society, along with show programmes from the Montrose Amateur Dramatic Society will be on view.

The posters from the 1800s theatre shows are being seen by the public for the first time since their advertised date.

Display runs until 2022

Angus Alive archives and local history lead Craig Pearson said: “We felt this display was the perfect way to celebrate the joy of welcoming our visitors back to archives.

“Theatres have suffered a lot in the last 18 months.

“This display is a reminder of the local communities’ contribution to the arts in Angus over the last two centuries.”

There will also be an animation of historical images from societies and clubs across the area.

The free display begins on Thursday runs until January 31 next year.

Angus Archives is open to the public by appointment only from Thursday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

It is a vast collection covering 800 years of the history of Angus and its people.

The archives of burgh and Angus County Council records, school and poor relief documents, as well as private items such as diaries, legal documents and plans.

Researchers and amateur genealogists from around the globe regularly use the archives.

Montrose Theatre Royal

A theatre initially opened on Montrose’s Bridge Street in April 1814.

It was re-opened in October 1819 as the Theatre Royal and experienced changing fortunes until its last performance toward the end of the 1830s.

B-listed and now a residential property, the ceiling was described in its heyday as having a large star in its centre, supported by four Cupids.