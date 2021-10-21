Fancy being Fireman Sam? 1950s fire engine complete with uniforms, hats and hoses up for grabs in Angus auction

An error occurred. Please try again.

If the idea of living out a childhood dream of being a fireman appeals to you, Glamis is the place to be this weekend.

Vintage vehicle enthusiasts from across the UK are heading to the Angus village for the latest auction run by the club which organises the famous Glamis Extravaganza.

And a star lot in the Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club sale is expected to be a spectacular 1952 Dennis fire engine.

It comes complete with uniforms, helmets, boots, hoses and all the other kit needed by crews in Cornwall from where the Rolls Royce-engined machine originated.

For the past 30 years it has been the pride and joy of Stewart Ramsay – and the perfect hobby for the founder of a Dundee-based family business specialising in fire extinguishers.

Bought from Broughty Ferry businessman Bob Barnett

Stewart, 71, bought the fire engine from well-known Tayside motor dealer Bob Barnett after it caught his eye on the corner of the Barnett’s forecourt in Broughty Ferry.

“Bob jokingly had it advertised at £9999, but after a while I managed to get it for a good bit less,” said Stewart.

“It was really tatty so I’ve restored it as far as I can.

“It’s a great looking machine and I’ll be sad to see it go, but it’s time for someone else to enjoy it.

“People love it when it’s on show, especially the children.

“We found the old uniforms, hats and boots stuffed in a locker when we bought it and they were all cleaned up and are still looking great.”

Stewart is hoping ‘Dennis’ will make more than £20,000 in the sale.

Registered bidders from as far as Australia

Saturday’s event at SVVC’s Bridge View House HQ just outside Glamis has drawn registered bidders from as far afield as Australia.

It is the second auction enthusiasts have been able to attend in person since the easing of pandemic restrictions.

SVVC chairman Allan Burt said: “It’s great that people can come to bid in person and there’s been a lot of interest.

“It’s a pretty eclectic auction as always so we’re hoping for good interest both in the hall, on the telephones and with commission bids.”

Another interesting lot is a replica of a horse-drawn cart used to carry the massive stone blocks in the building of the Bell Rock lighthouse off the Angus coast.

Forfar man and SVVC stalwart Lyall Norrie built the cart nearly 20 years ago for a BBC documentary on the wonders of the industrial world.

And a 1964 Thames 400E minibus once used for staff transport by the Valentines of Dundee greetings card company will also go across the block.

Mr Burt added: “We’ve a number of motorcycles that will be of interest to enthusiasts and two beautifully restored stationary engines.

“There are more than 700 lots and we’ve some top stuff so I’m sure there will be a good bit of interest from across the country.”