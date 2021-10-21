Fancy being Fireman Sam? 1950s fire engine complete with uniforms, hats and hoses up for grabs in Angus auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Fancy being Fireman Sam? 1950s fire engine complete with uniforms, hats and hoses up for grabs in Angus auction

By Graham Brown
October 21 2021, 7.07am Updated: October 21 2021, 8.15am
Stewart Ramsay is putting his 1952 Dennis fire engine up for auction this weekend. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

If the idea of living out a childhood dream of being a fireman appeals to you, Glamis is the place to be this weekend.

Vintage vehicle enthusiasts from across the UK are heading to the Angus village for the latest auction run by the club which organises the famous Glamis Extravaganza.

And a star lot in the Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club sale is expected to be a spectacular 1952 Dennis fire engine.

fire engine
Stewart Ramsay with his 1952 Dennis fire engine. Pic@ Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

It comes complete with uniforms, helmets, boots, hoses and all the other kit needed by crews in Cornwall from where the Rolls Royce-engined machine originated.

For the past 30 years it has been the pride and joy of Stewart Ramsay – and the perfect hobby for the founder of a Dundee-based family business specialising in fire extinguishers.

Bought from Broughty Ferry businessman Bob Barnett

Stewart, 71, bought the fire engine from well-known Tayside motor dealer Bob Barnett after it caught his eye on the corner of the Barnett’s forecourt in Broughty Ferry.

“Bob jokingly had it advertised at £9999, but after a while I managed to get it for a good bit less,” said Stewart.

“It was really tatty so I’ve restored it as far as I can.

Vintage fire engine
The fire engine comes complete with original uniforms. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“It’s a great looking machine and I’ll be sad to see it go, but it’s time for someone else to enjoy it.

“People love it when it’s on show, especially the children.

“We found the old uniforms, hats and boots stuffed in a locker when we bought it and they were all cleaned up and are still looking great.”

Stewart is hoping ‘Dennis’ will make more than £20,000 in the sale.

Rolls Royce
The 1952 Dennis is powered by a Rolls Royce engine. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Registered bidders from as far as Australia

vintage vehicles
SVVC volunteer Paul Archibald with a Ruston Hornby stationary engine which is in the auction. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Saturday’s event at SVVC’s Bridge View House HQ just outside Glamis has drawn registered bidders from as far afield as Australia.

It is the second auction enthusiasts have been able to attend in person since the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club
SVVC chairman Allan Burt shines a1964 Thames van ahead of the auction. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

SVVC chairman Allan Burt said: “It’s great that people can come to bid in person and there’s been a lot of interest.

“It’s a pretty eclectic auction as always so we’re hoping for good interest both in the hall, on the telephones and with commission bids.”

Another interesting lot is a replica of a horse-drawn cart used to carry the massive stone blocks in the building of the Bell Rock lighthouse off the Angus coast.

vintage vehicles
SVVC volunteer Sam Hall with the replica Bell Rock horse-drawn cart. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Forfar man and SVVC stalwart Lyall Norrie built the cart nearly 20 years ago for a BBC documentary on the wonders of the industrial world.

And a 1964 Thames 400E minibus once used for staff transport by the Valentines of Dundee greetings card company will also go across the block.

Mr Burt added: “We’ve a number of motorcycles that will be of interest to enthusiasts and two beautifully restored stationary engines.

“There are more than 700 lots and we’ve some top stuff so I’m sure there will be a good bit of interest from across the country.”

£34,000 Arbroath Signal Tower museum project opens door to new horizons

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]