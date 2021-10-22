Man charged in connection with 9-month spate of alleged housebreakings and thefts in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man charged in connection with 9-month spate of alleged housebreakings and thefts in Angus

By Alasdair Clark
October 22 2021, 12.37pm Updated: October 22 2021, 12.38pm
Police said the man had been arrested and charged.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of alleged thefts and housebreakings in Angus over the last nine months.

Police Scotland said the man had been reported to the Procurator Fiscal after being arrested.

Officers have linked the 24-year-old man to several alleged thefts and housebreakings in Angus between January and October 2021.

Urging people with information about other incidents in the area to come forward, police said the arrest showed they are “determined” to solve crime and ensure those responsible are held to account.

A police spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged following investigations in connection with a number of housebreaking and theft incidents reported across Angus between January and October 2021.”

Sergeant Linsey Burnett of the criminal investigation unit added: “We are committed to disrupting criminal activity in order to protect our local communities.

I will ensure every effort is made to bring those responsible to justice

Sergeant Linsey Burnett

“This arrest proves we are determined to detect these crimes and ensure the people responsible are held to account for their actions.

“A number of incidents are still under inquiry so I urge anyone with any information regarding criminal activity to report it to police, and I will ensure every effort is made to bring those responsible to justice.”

