Man charged in connection with 9-month spate of alleged housebreakings and thefts in Angus

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of alleged thefts and housebreakings in Angus over the last nine months.

Police Scotland said the man had been reported to the Procurator Fiscal after being arrested.

Officers have linked the 24-year-old man to several alleged thefts and housebreakings in Angus between January and October 2021.

Urging people with information about other incidents in the area to come forward, police said the arrest showed they are “determined” to solve crime and ensure those responsible are held to account.

A police spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged following investigations in connection with a number of housebreaking and theft incidents reported across Angus between January and October 2021.”

Sergeant Linsey Burnett of the criminal investigation unit added: “We are committed to disrupting criminal activity in order to protect our local communities.

I will ensure every effort is made to bring those responsible to justice Sergeant Linsey Burnett

“This arrest proves we are determined to detect these crimes and ensure the people responsible are held to account for their actions.

“A number of incidents are still under inquiry so I urge anyone with any information regarding criminal activity to report it to police, and I will ensure every effort is made to bring those responsible to justice.”