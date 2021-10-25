Popular Edzell bonfire and fireworks event will not happen this year

An error occurred. Please try again.

One of the biggest and best Angus bonfire night events will not be going ahead this year.

Edzell Village Improvement Society and the local bonfire group say they have taken the “very difficult decision” not to stage the event at The Muir this time round.

The bonfire night is usually a huge draw.

Organisers say a shortage of volunteers and uncertainty over firework supplies contributed to the decision.

But they also feared an even bigger crowd due to the absence of other regular annual displays in Angus.

Bigger crowd concerns

Organisers said: “EVIS and the Bonfire Group regret to inform you that we have taken the very difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Edzell Bonfire and Fireworks Display.

“While we have not been told by the authorities to cancel this event, there are a list of factors that we have had to be taken into consideration.

“This event has to run well every year to allow the next year’s to go ahead.

“A lot of hard work goes into organising everything to make sure everyone has a great time.”

“Many authorities/groups have had to cancel their events which would only increase the footfall attending our volunteer-run event.

“This event already sees numbers in the 1,000s every year, not just locals but people from far and wide.

“We are also unsure if our provider can supply the amount of fireworks we require.”

The group said a number of volunteers were unavailable for the event due to work commitments.

They added: “Please accept our apologies and we hope to see all in 2022!”

EVIS AGM

EVIS has a busy week ahead with its delayed AGM due to take place on Thursday.

It was postponed because of the pandemic but will go ahead in the Inglis Memorial Hall at 7.30pm.

Despite the Edzell decision, there will be plenty opportunities for families across Courier Country to enjoy safe, organised community fireworks displays this year.

Look out soon for a list of where and when things are happening in your area.