Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Popular Edzell bonfire and fireworks event will not happen this year

By Graham Brown
October 25 2021, 12.23pm Updated: October 25 2021, 12.24pm

One of the biggest and best Angus bonfire night events will not be going ahead this year.

Edzell Village Improvement Society and the local bonfire group say they have taken the “very difficult decision” not to stage the event at The Muir this time round.

The bonfire night is usually a huge draw.

Organisers say a shortage of volunteers and uncertainty over firework supplies contributed to the decision.

But they also feared an even bigger crowd due to the absence of other regular annual displays in Angus.

Bigger crowd concerns

Organisers said: “EVIS and the Bonfire Group regret to inform you that we have taken the very difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Edzell Bonfire and Fireworks Display.

“While we have not been told by the authorities to cancel this event, there are a list of factors that we have had to be taken into consideration.

“This event has to run well every year to allow the next year’s to go ahead.

“A lot of hard work goes into organising everything to make sure everyone has a great time.”

“Many authorities/groups have had to cancel their events which would only increase the footfall attending our volunteer-run event.

“This event already sees numbers in the 1,000s every year, not just locals but people from far and wide.

“We are also unsure if our provider can supply the amount of fireworks we require.”

The group said a number of volunteers were unavailable for the event due to work commitments.

They added: “Please accept our apologies and we hope to see all in 2022!”

EVIS AGM

EVIS has a busy week ahead with its delayed AGM due to take place on Thursday.

It was postponed because of the pandemic but will go ahead in the Inglis Memorial Hall at 7.30pm.

Despite the Edzell decision, there will be plenty opportunities for families across Courier Country to enjoy safe, organised community fireworks displays this year.

Look out soon for a list of where and when things are happening in your area.

Minister launches campaign to tackle fireworks misuse

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier