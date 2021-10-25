Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Countess of Forfar becomes royal patron of Sir Jackie Stewart dementia charity

By Graham Brown
October 25 2021, 5.05pm
The Countess of Forfar during a visit to the town this summer. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

The Countess of Forfar is backing a drive to find a cure for dementia led by three-time World Formula One motor racing champion Sir Jackie Stewart.

Motorsport legend Stewart, now 82, founded Race Against Dementia after his wife, Helen, was diagnosed with the condition.

Known as the Flying Scot, Sir Jackie won 27 grand prix before retiring after his third world title win in 1973.

He survived a deadly era in Formula One and revolutionised the sport through his campaigning for improved safety.

Jackie Stewart
Three-time F1 champion Jackie Stewart and wife Helen in the racing driver’s heyday. Pic: ANL/Shutterstock.

Greatest challenge

But Sir Jackie has described the dementia mission as the greatest challenge he has ever faced.

RAD aims to harness F1’s culture of technology and innovation in pursuit of the cure for dementia.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is now the charity’s royal patron.

She and her husband, Prince Edward, use the Earl and Countess of Forfar title during visits to Scotland.

It was reintroduced in 2019 after a gap of three centuries.

Edward was granted the earldom by The Queen as a 55th birthday present.

Forfar
The Earl and Countess of Forfar Planted a tree at Forfar Golf Club during a visit to the town earlier this year. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

Royal patron is ‘important step’

Sir Jackie said: “RAD is a relatively young and small charity but the research we support is of huge importance across the world.

“Unless a cure for dementia is found, one in three people born today will die with the disease – a devastating prospect for all families, like my family, affected by the disease.

“RAD supports a number of early career scientists aiming to catalyse their research by driving a shift in culture that is informed by the innovation in high technology, engineering research and implementation used in Formula 1.

Jackie Stewart
Sir Jackie Stewart founded Race Against Dementia after his wife, Lady Helen was diagnosed with the condition. Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

“RAD’s objective is to drive collaboration across disciplines and institutions to help fast-track progress.”

Sir Jackie added: “Having The Countess on our team is an important step for RAD.

“I know that Her Royal Highness is committed to helping us to create greater awareness of the threats created by this terrible disease and to support the hugely important research that we back.”

Devastating impact

Swiss-based Stewart has spoken openly about the devastating impact the condition has had on his family.

The couple have been married for almost 60 years.

Lady Helen was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2014 and now requires round-the-clock care.

Jackie Stewart
Sir Jackie Stewart and his wife, Lady Helen. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Throughout her husband’s career as one of the all-time racing greats she was constantly at his side.

From the pit wall she timed his laps to the millisecond with unfaltering accuracy.

“It is a terrible illness so I want to do something about that,” said Sir Jackie.

Fore Far! Earl and Countess of Forfar visit golf club on 150th anniversary to tee off town visit

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]