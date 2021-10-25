Countess of Forfar becomes royal patron of Sir Jackie Stewart dementia charity

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Countess of Forfar is backing a drive to find a cure for dementia led by three-time World Formula One motor racing champion Sir Jackie Stewart.

Motorsport legend Stewart, now 82, founded Race Against Dementia after his wife, Helen, was diagnosed with the condition.

Known as the Flying Scot, Sir Jackie won 27 grand prix before retiring after his third world title win in 1973.

He survived a deadly era in Formula One and revolutionised the sport through his campaigning for improved safety.

Greatest challenge

But Sir Jackie has described the dementia mission as the greatest challenge he has ever faced.

RAD aims to harness F1’s culture of technology and innovation in pursuit of the cure for dementia.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is now the charity’s royal patron.

She and her husband, Prince Edward, use the Earl and Countess of Forfar title during visits to Scotland.

It was reintroduced in 2019 after a gap of three centuries.

Edward was granted the earldom by The Queen as a 55th birthday present.

Royal patron is ‘important step’

Sir Jackie said: “RAD is a relatively young and small charity but the research we support is of huge importance across the world.

“Unless a cure for dementia is found, one in three people born today will die with the disease – a devastating prospect for all families, like my family, affected by the disease.

“RAD supports a number of early career scientists aiming to catalyse their research by driving a shift in culture that is informed by the innovation in high technology, engineering research and implementation used in Formula 1.

“RAD’s objective is to drive collaboration across disciplines and institutions to help fast-track progress.”

Sir Jackie added: “Having The Countess on our team is an important step for RAD.

“I know that Her Royal Highness is committed to helping us to create greater awareness of the threats created by this terrible disease and to support the hugely important research that we back.”

Devastating impact

Swiss-based Stewart has spoken openly about the devastating impact the condition has had on his family.

The couple have been married for almost 60 years.

Lady Helen was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2014 and now requires round-the-clock care.

Throughout her husband’s career as one of the all-time racing greats she was constantly at his side.

From the pit wall she timed his laps to the millisecond with unfaltering accuracy.

“It is a terrible illness so I want to do something about that,” said Sir Jackie.