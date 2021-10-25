Illegal tobacco crackdown: Boo the dog helps officers seize £4.5k of goods in Angus

An error occurred. Please try again.

A specially trained dog has helped sniff out thousands of pounds’ worth of illegal tobacco at business premises in Angus.

Boo helped officers from Angus Council trading standards and Police Scotland track down the illicit goods during an operation last week.

Illegal tobacco worth £4,500 was recovered from several premises in Arbroath, Forfar and Brechin.

Boo was joined by her handler Bobby Cranie, from Consumer Protection Dogs UK, which supplies tobacco detection dogs.

The finds will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Illegal tobacco ‘sold at pocket money prices’

Councillor Mark Salmond, Angus Council’s communities and finance convener, said: “By working closely with our partners at Police Scotland and, with the expertise of Consumer Protection Dogs and their handler, we are sending out a very clear message that the sale of illicit tobacco will not be tolerated.

“The illegal sale of tobacco products is taken very seriously by Trading Standards in Angus.

“While all smoking kills, illegal tobacco is a danger to health, particularly to children and young people as it can be sold at ‘pocket money’ prices making it easier for children to begin and develop a dangerous habit.”

We know that due to perceived higher profit margins, criminals do turn to the illicit trade in tobacco.”

Sergeant Andy Sheppard from Police Scotland said: “We know that due to perceived higher profit margins, criminals do turn to the illicit trade in tobacco which can in turn lead to other forms of criminality.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners to disrupt, detect and deter such criminality and would encourage anyone with information or concerns about illegal or counterfeit cigarettes or tobacco within the local community to contact Angus Council trading standards or police on 101.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”