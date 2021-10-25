Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Illegal tobacco crackdown: Boo the dog helps officers seize £4.5k of goods in Angus

By Emma Duncan
October 25 2021, 5.14pm Updated: October 25 2021, 5.21pm
Cigarettes and tobacco with a photo of Boo the dog inset
Boo the dog helped find £4,500 work of illegal tobacco in Angus

A specially trained dog has helped sniff out thousands of pounds’ worth of illegal tobacco at business premises in Angus.

Boo helped officers from Angus Council trading standards and Police Scotland track down the illicit goods during an operation last week.

Illegal tobacco worth £4,500 was recovered from several premises in Arbroath, Forfar and Brechin.

Boo was joined by her handler Bobby Cranie, from Consumer Protection Dogs UK, which supplies tobacco detection dogs.

The finds will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Illegal tobacco ‘sold at pocket money prices’

Councillor Mark Salmond, Angus Council’s communities and finance convener, said: “By working closely with our partners at Police Scotland and, with the expertise of Consumer Protection Dogs and their handler, we are sending out a very clear message that the sale of illicit tobacco will not be tolerated.

“The illegal sale of tobacco products is taken very seriously by Trading Standards in Angus.

“While all smoking kills, illegal tobacco is a danger to health, particularly to children and young people as it can be sold at ‘pocket money’ prices making it easier for children to begin and develop a dangerous habit.”

We know that due to perceived higher profit margins, criminals do turn to the illicit trade in tobacco.”

Sergeant Andy Sheppard from Police Scotland said: “We know that due to perceived higher profit margins, criminals do turn to the illicit trade in tobacco which can in turn lead to other forms of criminality.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners to disrupt, detect and deter such criminality and would encourage anyone with information or concerns about illegal or counterfeit cigarettes or tobacco within the local community to contact Angus Council trading standards or police on 101.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

