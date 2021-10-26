Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Maggie’s Dundee lands four-figure donation from Angus fishermen friends

By Graham Brown
October 26 2021, 5.15pm
Maggie's fundraiser Margaret McKay receives the charity cheque from John Henderson at Rescobie Loch. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Maggie’s Dundee has netted £1,835 of vital support from Angus anglers in the latest stage of a longstanding link to the cancer charity.

For more than a decade, Rescobie Loch, near Forfar has been the scenic setting for an annual fundraising fishing competition.

The pandemic put paid to the 2020 event.

But the anglers were back out again this year and the latest donation takes their overall total to around £15,000.

As the Angus trout loch heads towards the season’s conclusion this weekend, the Rescobie boathouse was the setting for the cash handover.

Rescobie Loch
Anglers who took part in the Maggie’s competition at Rescobie Loch, near Forfar. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Event held for past 12 years

Organiser John Henderson said: “We are mostly pensioners and have been holding the event for twelve years.

He said: “It all began when one of our former members used the Maggie’s Centre when his wife became very ill.”

The angling pal moved away, but the friends were determined to continue their support for the Ninewells-based centre.

“After he left the country, Jim Moncur and I decided to keep the competition going,” John added.

“Due to the virus we missed last year.

“And this year we just managed to fit it in as we normally hold the competition in July.”

Strong support

He said: “We have very good support from Central Industrial Services and Angus Angling and also many members.

“This year we sold various items of angling equipment and had a grand raffle.

And without the generosity of Rescobie Loch Development Association who donate the boats we couldn’t have raised the grand total of £1,835.

“To date we must have raised about £15,000 for the centre,” said John.

And while the fundraising aspect is the most important part of the event, the competition is always closely fought.

This year’s winners were Alan Wood, John Henderson, Sye Gall and Harry Foster.

Local fundraiser Margaret McKay collected the donation as the anglers gathered at the loch.

“The anglers have always been very generous in their support of Maggie’s and it is much appreciated,” she said.

“They also have a collection can in the boathouse and put money in to help the charity.

“It’s been a difficult time for all charities so this is a nice amount to receive.”

Margaret, who has been a Maggie’s volunteer for six years, said fundraising events are picking up again.

“I have been doing the Maggie’s collection cans but one of the things I’ve noticed since the pandemic is that people are not using money so much – it’s all cards now.

“At least we are now able to be out and about and have a Maggie’s stand at different events.”

