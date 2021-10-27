Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus Council introduces pay-to-charge tariffs for electric vehicle owners

By Neil Henderson
October 27 2021, 12.20pm Updated: October 27 2021, 12.21pm
An electric vehicle charging point
Angus Council will introduce the new pay-to-charge tariffs from Monday.

Angus Council will ask motorists charging up their electric vehicles to pay from next month.

EV charging points across Angus have been free to use since they started appearing in 2014.

But the local authority has now confirmed it will introduce a pay-to-charge system from Monday.

Earlier this month The Courier reported how Neil Swanson, director of the Electric Vehicle Association Scotland, thought free charging would soon become a thing of the past.

A car plugged into an electric vehicle charging point
Up to now, EV owners have been able to charge up their vehicles at public charging points for free.

Angus councillors met in June to discuss the the introduction of new chargeable tariffs.

However the move to push ahead with the new scheme has come sooner than many expected.

A statement from the local authority said: “Since the installation of our first EV charger in 2014, we have aimed to develop a stable and reliable network of chargers, with every town and a selection of villages now well stocked with charging points.

This network will continue to be developed in order to meet the national targets.

“Up until now, the charging points have been free to use, the cost being met by Angus Council.

‘Small charge’ to be introduced

“However to help us in achieving these national targets and to help maintain our existing network beyond the existing maintenance and warranty agreements, we will be introduce a small charge of £0.23/kWh on all public EV chargers from the November 1.”

During the early implementation of EV charge points, there was an expectation from Transport Scotland that there would be no charge to the customer to help support a wider uptake of electric vehicles.

In 2020/21 there was a total of 18,266 charging sessions, but Angus Council estimates that will increase to more than 27,300 in the coming year as demand continues to grow.

