Shrek the Musical: Arbroath performers ogre-joyed with comeback show

It’s been quite a wait in the wings for Arbroath Musical Society.

Flying high in late 2019 after the success of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the group was all set to keep the pedal down with a performance of hit show, Shrek The Musical.

And after being sidelined by Covid, they have finally been able to throw themselves into rehearsals for the delayed production.

More than a century of success

The 118-year-old society is one of the most successful in Angus.

And when Shrek hits the stage of the Webster Memorial Theatre on February 1-5 next year it will be the first big amateur performance at Angus’s main theatre since the pandemic broke.

Former primary school teacher Susan Kennedy took up the president’s role at the recent AGM.

She says the return to rehearsals has been a thrill.

But the society is counting on theatre fans packing out the Webster to make the comeback a success on all fronts.

“Chitty in September 2019 was absolutely fantastic,” she said.

And even with the extra £7,000 cost of bringing the famous flying car all the way from Milton Keynes to soar over the Angus stage, the society made the event a financial success as well as an audience hit.

“We had Shrek lined up, then Sunshine on Leith – and then it all just stopped,” Susan said.

“Last year we had a long, long debate about whether to take the chance and go ahead with the show.

“But in the end we took what was the right decision not to do it.

“The trouble with popular shows like Shrek is that there is always a big demand from groups to have them.

“But every theatre group was affected by the pandemic.

“So we’ve been very lucky that we’ve been able to go ahead with it, albeit later than we’d planned.”

£30k to stage Shrek

She added: “The general public maybe don’t realise how expensive it is to put on something like this.

“With set, costumes, band, production and rehearsal hall costs you’re probably talking about £30,000 in total.

“The big cost is the set, which is spectacular.

“And the costumes are absolutely amazing.”

They are coming from Utopia in Forfar, one of the UK’s biggest theatrical costumiers.

Set up by Ewan Campbell more than 20 years ago, the firm enjoyed a summer visit from the Earl and Countess of Forfar.

Sound is being supplied by Accent Audio and lighting by AML events.

Cast

Ross McKenzie is taking the show’s title role, with Jessica Pass as Princess Fiona.

Donkey is being played by Ryan Wink and Darren Paul Handy is the other main character, Lord Farquaad.

Susan added: “Shrek is quite a good show for socially distancing in rehearsals – there are company numbers, but quite a lot of main character sections.

“We’ve around 40 cast members. They are delighted to be back.

“We’re rehearsing two nights a week just now and add a third after Christmas.

“It’s just great to be back doing what we love.

“And we can promise that Shrek will be up to our usual high standards,” said Susan.

“We always get a great audience, but this time we need them more than ever.

“Because of the pandemic situation the total numbers allowed in the theatre have been reduced.”

It means bums on seats is crucial for the show’s success and tickets are already on sale through the Webster Theatre box office.

Susan added: “Of course, there is still uncertainty around and we’re just hoping things go as planned.

“It would be earth-shattering for us if it had to be pulled.”