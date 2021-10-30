Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shrek the Musical: Arbroath performers ogre-joyed with comeback show

By Graham Brown
October 30 2021, 7.30am
Arbroath Musical Society principal characters for Shrek The Musical. Jessica Pass (Princess Fiona), Ross McKenzie (Shrek), Ryan Wink (Donkey) and Darren Paul Handy (Lord Farquaad). Supplied by Emma Hamilton EH Photography.

It’s been quite a wait in the wings for Arbroath Musical Society.

Flying high in late 2019 after the success of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the group was all set to keep the pedal down with a performance of hit show, Shrek The Musical.

And after being sidelined by Covid, they have finally been able to throw themselves into rehearsals for the delayed production.

More than a century of success

The 118-year-old society is one of the most successful in Angus.

And when Shrek hits the stage of the Webster Memorial Theatre on February 1-5 next year it will be the first big amateur performance at Angus’s main theatre since the pandemic broke.

Arbroath Musical Society
Arbroath Musical Society members in rehearsals for Shrek The Musical. Pic: Paul Reid.

Former primary school teacher Susan Kennedy took up the president’s role at the recent AGM.

She says the return to rehearsals has been a thrill.

But the society is counting on theatre fans packing out the Webster to make the comeback a success on all fronts.

Chitty in September 2019 was absolutely fantastic,” she said.

And even with the extra £7,000 cost of bringing the famous flying car all the way from Milton Keynes to soar over the Angus stage, the society made the event a financial success as well as an audience hit.

“We had Shrek lined up, then Sunshine on Leith – and then it all just stopped,” Susan said.

“Last year we had a long, long debate about whether to take the chance and go ahead with the show.

“But in the end we took what was the right decision not to do it.

“The trouble with popular shows like Shrek is that there is always a big demand from groups to have them.

“But every theatre group was affected by the pandemic.

“So we’ve been very lucky that we’ve been able to go ahead with it, albeit later than we’d planned.”

Arbroath Musical Society
Rehearsals for Shrek The Musical are well underway. Pic: Paul Reid

£30k to stage Shrek

She added: “The general public maybe don’t realise how expensive it is to put on something like this.

“With set, costumes, band, production and rehearsal hall costs you’re probably talking about £30,000 in total.

“The big cost is the set, which is spectacular.

“And the costumes are absolutely amazing.”

They are coming from Utopia in Forfar, one of the UK’s biggest theatrical costumiers.

Set up by Ewan Campbell more than 20 years ago, the firm enjoyed a summer visit from the Earl and Countess of Forfar.

Utopia Costumes
The Earl and Countess of Forfar met a figure dressed as Lord Farquaad from Shrek the Musical at Utopia Costumes in June. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

Sound is being supplied by Accent Audio and lighting by AML events.

Cast

Ross McKenzie is taking the show’s title role, with Jessica Pass as Princess Fiona.

Donkey is being played by Ryan Wink and Darren Paul Handy is the other main character, Lord Farquaad.

Susan added: “Shrek is quite a good show for socially distancing in rehearsals – there are company numbers, but quite a lot of main character sections.

“We’ve around 40 cast members. They are delighted to be back.

“We’re rehearsing two nights a week just now and add a third after Christmas.

Arbroath Musical Society
The society in rehearsals at St Thomas Hall, Arbroath. Pic:Paul Reid.

“It’s just great to be back doing what we love.

“And we can promise that Shrek will be up to our usual high standards,” said Susan.

“We always get a great audience, but this time we need them more than ever.

“Because of the pandemic situation the total numbers allowed in the theatre have been reduced.”

It means bums on seats is crucial for the show’s success and tickets are already on sale through the Webster Theatre box office.

Susan added: “Of course, there is still uncertainty around and we’re just hoping things go as planned.

“It would be earth-shattering for us if it had to be pulled.”

