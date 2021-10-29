Montrose-born professor quits university post after backlash to gender identity views

A Montrose professor who received a backlash after stating biological sex is a fact of nature has announced her resignation from the University of Sussex.

Philosophy professor, Kathleen Stock, who was awarded an OBE this year, said people cannot change their biological sex, sparking protests at the institution’s campus in Brighton.

Her resignation comes three weeks after some students put up posters and graffiti calling for her to be dismissed.

Sussex University’s vice-chancellor Adam Tickell has now emailed all staff to inform them of the news.

Professor has full support of university

Mr Tickell said the university is in full support of Professor Stock’s right to exercise her academic freedom and lawful freedom of speech, “free from bullying and harassment of any kind”.

He said: “We had hoped that Professor Stock would feel able to return to work, and we would have supported her to do so.

“She has decided that recent events have meant that this will not be possible, and we respect and understand that decision.

“We will miss her many contributions, from which the university has benefited during her time here.”

Professor Stock, who was schooled at Montrose Academy, issued a statement on Twitter revealing her sadness at leaving her post and praising the university for supporting.

She said: “This has been a very difficult few years, but the leadership’s approach more recently has been admirable and decent.

“I hope that other institutions in similar situations can learn from this.”

She added: “This has been an absolutely horrible time for me and my family. I’m putting it behind me now. On to brighter things soon, I hope.”

She said she will “not be commenting further until next week” but thanked all those who have reached out to her and supported her.

Professor fears criticism is risking career

Stock had earlier said she had been told by police to stay away from campus and said she believed her long career at the university had been “effectively ended” after the Sussex branch of the University and College Union called for an investigation into institutional transphobia.

She has been criticised by academics and rights activists in the past for her views on gender identification.

In her book Material Girls: Why Reality Matters For Feminism, she argues that biological sex is a fact of nature.

She claims it cannot be voided by someone’s belief they are another gender.

The philosophy professor was awarded an OBE in the 2021 new year honours list for services to higher education.

In response, hundreds of academics signed an open letter criticising the decision and condemned academics who use their status to “further gender oppression”.

‘Intolerance’ harming academic study

Mr Tickell said much of the debate around Professor Stock’s beliefs centred on “intolerance”.

He said: “When we published our congratulations to Professor Stock for being awarded an OBE in January this year, I mentioned how her work has its supporters and detractors.

“Rigorous academic challenge is welcome. However, we have seen an intolerance of her as a member of our community because of her work. This is now – and will always be – in direct opposition to even the most basic principles of academia.

“I would like to make it very clear that it is unlawful to discriminate against someone on the grounds of sex and of philosophical belief. Her departure is a loss to us all.

“We will of course reflect on Professor Stock’s experiences and it will form part of how the University learns from this and moves forwards – together. This work will be led by David Ruebain, our new Pro Vice-Chancellor for Culture, Equalities and Inclusion, but we all have a part to play.

“I would like to thank Professor Stock for her service during her time at Sussex, in which she has made so many vital contributions to the field of philosophy, and to the university.”