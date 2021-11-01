Appeal launched to house young asylum seekers in Angus

An error occurred. Please try again.

An appeal has been launched asking people in Angus to consider offering a room to teen asylum seekers.

Angus Council is looking for people with spare bedrooms which could be offered to unaccompanied asylum seekers in the UK.

Hosts can be of any age, race or ethnicity, so long as they have a spare room and are able to provide approximately 20 to 25 hours of support per week.

According to the council, most asylum seekers will stay with their hosts for six to 18 months while they prepare to live independently.

Most are aged 16 or 17 and have come from difficult situations including refugee camps, human trafficking circuits and unstable countries.

‘These young people need safe environments’

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Many (asylum seekers) face uncertainty about their future life in the UK whilst their immigration status and right to remain are determined.

“These young people need safe and supportive environments that living in supported lodgings can bring to help them prepare to lead independent lives.

“Being approved as a supported lodgings provider will involve an assessment which includes safer caring checks.

“Once approved you will have the opportunity to attend relevant training and be allocated a social worker who will provide advice and guidance.

“Angus Council will pay a weekly fee to supported lodgings providers to assist with day to day living costs whilst the young person will receive financial support themselves.”

Those looking to provide supported lodgings for asylum seekers should contact the council on fosteringandadoption@angus.gov.uk or 01241 464646 and ask to speak to the duty social worker.