Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Maison Dieu: Historic Brechin church set to go on market

By Hannah Ballantyne
November 4 2021, 8.00am
Maison Dieu church building
Maison Dieu church.

A former community church in Brechin is set to be put on the market and could be snapped up for just £70,000.

The old Maison Dieu Church, which dates from the 1890s, has been empty for several decades but could now be given a new lease of life.

It is being sold with planning permission attached for conversion into seven two-bedroom apartments.

Maison Dieu
Maison Dieu Church from above.

Amber Cochrane, marketing and PR manager at Verdala Properties – which is handling the sale – said: “It will be coming to the market at offers over £69,000 and includes planning permission for seven two-bedroom apartments.

“Verdala has been trading for one year and this is our first listing in Brechin which we are very excited about.

“As a team we feel incredibly fortunate to help find the perfect purchaser to breathe life back into the Maison Dieu Church.

Interior of Maison Dieu
The church has fallen into a state of disrepair.

“We believe the building has been vacant since the early 1980s/late 70s, although we are having difficulty sourcing a year for this.

“The church was first marketed by the Church of Scotland in 1995, selling to an American sailor in 1997, who wished to restore the building.

“Since posting on our Facebook page we have received lots of comments from locals.

“Attending the school Christmas church services at Andover Primary School seems to be a favourite memory for most.”

What is the history of the building?

The church was built by Sir George Washington Browne in 1891 in a late classical-neo Georgian style.

It is made of sandstone with ashlar surrounds, and its Greek-style front overlooks Withden Road from the top of a hill.

According to the Buildings at Risk Register, a preservation trust was set up in 2001 to support the future of the building – and in 2003 a feasibility study is thought to have been carried out into its use as a Scottish fiddle centre.

Mason Dieu
Pews inside the former church building.

An inspection in 2009 found its condition was deteriorating rapidly and by 2011 the church had been put up for sale via Ryden in Dundee.

The site was put up for auction in 2016 and again in 2018 while listed building consent was granted for the flats plan in 2019, followed by full planning permission later that year, but has remained in a poor state of repair since.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]