Green light given for £500 million eco-business hub in Montrose

By Matteo Bell
November 3 2021, 5.54pm
An agreement has been signed for the new business hub. From left: Simon Hodge, Margo Williamson, Amanda Bryan and Mark Davidson.
An agreement has been signed for the new business hub. From left: Simon Hodge, Margo Williamson, Amanda Bryan and Mark Davidson.

Ambitious plans to transform a former airfield in Montrose into a £500 million eco-friendly hub have taken a step forward.

Angus Council and Crown Estate Scotland have joined forces to transform the land into a business park with renewable energy at its heart.

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the site – dubbed ZeroFour – on Wednesday.

The business park will provide entrepreneurs with a space to explore emerging technologies and develop their ideas.

What is ZeroFour?

The ZeroFour site is an 123-acre patch of land just north of Montrose.

The area was originally used as the RAF’s first operational training airfield, however the Crown Estate have now decided it will serve as a business hub with a specific focus on wind and offshore power.

Crown Estate Scotland’s Simon Hodge signs the papers with Angus Council Chief Executive Margo Williamson.

Jamie Macfarlane, Crown Estate Scotland’s built development manager, said: “ZeroFour will be developed to include industrial, warehousing, offices and start-up units as well as space for higher technology partners, and the supporting services for those travelling to or working and training there.

“Ensuring that the hub is environmentally sound, with innovative energy efficient systems and high-quality infrastructure, will be a key priority during design.

“We are also in talks with a local college about a partnership which will support people to learn new skills.”

Economy boost

When the plans were revealed last year, it was hailed as a major economy boost for Angus, bringing up to 2,000 jobs.

The site is adjacent to the existing Broomfield and Forties Road industrial estates, and will have a direct link to the £31m centre of excellence created by energy firm Baker Hughes which brought 160 jobs to Montrose.

Council bosses have been quick to support the joint scheme, with leader David Fairweather calling the the plan “exciting.”

From left: Tay Cities Deal manager Mark Davidson, Crown Estate Scotland’s Simon Hodge, Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson and Crown Estate Scotland chairwoman Amanda Bryan seal the deal.

He added: “This is fantastic news for Montrose and further endorses the long-term sustainable development work we are doing across Angus.

“This exciting opportunity brings major benefits to Montrose, creating a green economic boost to the region whilst taking us one step further to enhancing the role Angus plays in renewable energy, food production, hospitality and retail sectors.

“We look forward to working together with Crown Estate Scotland and its partners to help deliver a multi-million-pound clean growth enterprise hub in Montrose.”

The project forms part of the Tay Cities Deal.

UK Government Scotland Minister Iain Stewart said: “The ZeroFour site will play a major part in building Angus’ new green economy, bringing jobs, businesses and investment to the region.

Scotland Minister Iain Stewart.

He added: “The UK Government’s £26.5 million Angus fund is helping local partners to achieve this as part of our £1.7 billion support for regional projects that are levelling up communities across Scotland.”

