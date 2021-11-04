Avian flu discovered in captive Angus flock is ‘highly infectious’ and likely to kill more birds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Avian flu discovered in captive Angus flock is ‘highly infectious’ and likely to kill more birds

By Emma Duncan
November 4 2021, 7.58pm Updated: November 4 2021, 8.11pm
Post Thumbnail

The strain of bird flu found among a flock of kept birds in Angus is more infectious and more likely to kill birds, it has been confirmed.

Following confirmation on Wednesday that avian influenza (bird flu) had been discovered in the animals, laboratory results have identified that the strain is highly pathogenic in poultry.

This means that it spreads more rapidly, causes serious disease and has a high mortality rate amongst most poultry species but not humans.

Almost all cases in the animals could result in fatality within 48 hours.

All of the birds on the infected premises in Angus are to be culled.

Infection control

To limit further spread of the disease a protection zone of three kilometres and a surveillance zone of 10 kilometres has now been put in place around the infected premises, which has not been identified.

Within the zones there are restrictions on the movement of the birds, carcasses, eggs, used litter and manure.

Animal and plant health agency inspectors will visit the local area to support compliance among bird keepers.

The public are being told that the risk to human health is very low.

Advice from food standards bodies is that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk and that cooked poultry products including eggs are safe to eat.

Rural Affairs Minister, Mairi Gougeon.

Mairi Gougeon, rural affairs secretary, said: “Following this confirmation I have put in place measures to help control any further spread of the disease in the surrounding area. We ask that the public remain vigilant and report any findings of dead wild birds.”

Scotland’s chief veterinary officer Sheila Voas said: “This highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza (H5N1) has been confirmed and all remaining birds are being humanely culled.

“All bird keepers – whether major businesses or small keepers with just a few birds – must ensure that their biosecurity is up to scratch to protect their birds from disease.

“Keepers who are concerned about the health or welfare of their flock should seek veterinary advice immediately.

“Private vets, or the local animal and plant health agency office, will also be able to provide practical advice on keeping birds safe from infection.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier