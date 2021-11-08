Missing Arbroath man’s phone left at police station

An error occurred. Please try again.

A phone belonging to a man missing from Arbroath has been dumped outside a police station.

Searches are continuing for Robert Watson who has been missing from the Angus town since Tuesday.

Now, police have revealed the 51-year-old’s phone was left outside Arbroath police station at around 4am on Wednesday.

Appeal

An appeal was released by Tayside police on Friday in an attempt to locate the missing man.

Robert was last seen on Tuesday evening at around 9:50pm.

Officers have described Robert as 5ft 8in tall with long brown hair.

He was last known to be wearing a red jacket with blue across the top, grey jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers with white a white tick and white soles.

We are appealing for information which could help trace Robert Watson who has been reported missing in Arbroath. The 51-year-old was last seen around 9.50pm on Tues, 2 Nov. If you have seen Robert or can help locate him then please call 101, quoting incident 1002 of 3 November. pic.twitter.com/gSQdNJJDsq — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) November 5, 2021

Chief Inspector Gail Hill said: “The phone was left by an unidentified man and officers are appealing for anyone who may be able to identify this man to come forward.

“We are also asking people in the area to check sheds and any outhouses in case he may have tried to shelter.

“If you have seen Robert or can help locate him then please call 101, quoting incident number 1002 of 3 November.”