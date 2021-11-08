Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Missing Arbroath man’s phone left at police station

By Amie Flett
November 8 2021, 10.08am Updated: November 8 2021, 11.06am
Robert Watson missing Arbroath
Robert Watson, 51, has been reported missing since Tuesday evening.

A phone belonging to a man missing from Arbroath has been dumped outside a police station.

Searches are continuing for Robert Watson who has been missing from the Angus town since Tuesday.

Now, police have revealed the 51-year-old’s phone was left outside Arbroath police station at around 4am on Wednesday.

Appeal

An appeal was released by Tayside police on Friday in an attempt to locate the missing man.

Robert was last seen on Tuesday evening at around 9:50pm.

Officers have described Robert as 5ft 8in tall with long brown hair.

He was last known to be wearing a red jacket with blue across the top, grey jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers with white a white tick and white soles.

Chief Inspector Gail Hill said: “The phone was left by an unidentified man and officers are appealing for anyone who may be able to identify this man to come forward.

“We are also asking people in the area to check sheds and any outhouses in case he may have tried to shelter.

“If you have seen Robert or can help locate him then please call 101, quoting incident number 1002 of 3 November.”

