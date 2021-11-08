Arbroath cycle path hit with ‘knee-deep’ flooding ahead of £100,000 repair

An error occurred. Please try again.

A cycle route along Elliot Links coastal path in Arbroath has been hit with “knee-deep” flooding ahead of a promised fix to reduce the risk.

Pictures from the cycle path on Monday showed it had become waterlogged, with locals contacting The Courier to ask about the progress of work to reduce the flood risk.

The path has often become impassable due to flooding, and Angus Council recently agreed to provide 50% of the funding the fix the problem alongside Sustrans.

Flooding earlier in 2021 saw the 270-metre left the route unusable, and locals fear that unless a fix comes soon, it will be out of use over winter again this year.

One local resident wrote on social media: “According to Sustrans website it’s expected to complete March 2022.

“Good luck constructing it when it’s under water for four months like last time.

“Another winter with the path completely unusable.”

A spokesperson for Sustrains said: “We have been made aware that Route 1 close to Arbroath golf course is currently experiencing significant and sporadic flooding following heavy rainfall.

“The path may be impassable following adverse weather.

“Angus Council are aware of the issue. We are working with the council to develop a long-term solution, with construction anticipated to be complete by March 2022.

“Please be aware when planning your journey that the path may be closed following adverse weather.”

Speaking after the funding was confirmed, Mark Salmond, Angus Council’s communities convener, said he hoped the fix would allow the path to be used throughout the year.

He said: “The Elliot Links coastal path saw significant flooding from January 2021, with the path impassable at times for several months.

“This path forms part of the National Cycle Network (NCW) and is a core path in Angus providing a vital commuting link and a route the whole family can use to enjoy the diverse coastal landscape, so I’m pleased we can match Sustrans investment to fix this issue.

Hopes fix allow path to be used year-round

“Sustrans, who oversee the NCW, and council officers responsible for our Core Path Networks have identified that by installing a ‘boardwalk’ style path used previously in the NCW would ensure the path no longer floods and can be used throughout the year,” he said.

Angus Council has been approached for comment about the latest flooding.