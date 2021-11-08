Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath cycle path hit with ‘knee-deep’ flooding ahead of £100,000 repair

By Alasdair Clark
November 8 2021, 5.19pm
Locals reported the flooding on Monday after heavy rain over the weekend
A cycle route along Elliot Links coastal path in Arbroath has been hit with “knee-deep” flooding ahead of a promised fix to reduce the risk.

Pictures from the cycle path on Monday showed it had become waterlogged, with locals contacting The Courier to ask about the progress of work to reduce the flood risk.

The path has often become impassable due to flooding, and Angus Council recently agreed to provide 50% of the funding the fix the problem alongside Sustrans.

Flooding earlier in 2021 saw the 270-metre left the route unusable, and locals fear that unless a fix comes soon, it will be out of use over winter again this year.

Locals said the flooding was knee-deep

One local resident wrote on social media: “According to Sustrans website it’s expected to complete March 2022.

“Good luck constructing it when it’s under water for four months like last time.

“Another winter with the path completely unusable.”

A spokesperson for Sustrains said: “We have been made aware that Route 1 close to Arbroath golf course is currently experiencing significant and sporadic flooding following heavy rainfall.

“The path may be impassable following adverse weather.

It’s hopes construction will be completed by March 2022

“Angus Council are aware of the issue. We are working with the council to develop a long-term solution, with construction anticipated to be complete by March 2022.

“Please be aware when planning your journey that the path may be closed following adverse weather.”

Speaking after the funding was confirmed, Mark Salmond, Angus Council’s communities convener, said he hoped the fix would allow the path to be used throughout the year.

Robin Parry, six, and his dog Morley test out the depth of water in the flooded section of the cycle path

He said: “The Elliot Links coastal path saw significant flooding from January 2021, with the path impassable at times for several months.

“This path forms part of the National Cycle Network (NCW) and is a core path in Angus providing a vital commuting link and a route the whole family can use to enjoy the diverse coastal landscape, so I’m pleased we can match Sustrans investment to fix this issue.

Hopes fix allow path to be used year-round

“Sustrans, who oversee the NCW, and council officers responsible for our Core Path Networks have identified that by installing a ‘boardwalk’ style path used previously in the NCW would ensure the path no longer floods and can be used throughout the year,” he said.

Angus Council has been approached for comment about the latest flooding.

