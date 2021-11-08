Popular Royal Marine bikers’ rallies raise thousands for Arbroath RNLI

An error occurred. Please try again.

Green beret bikers have rallied in support of Arbroath RNLI through a series of successful summer ride-outs.

The Royal Marines Association Riders branch welcomed bikers from as far as Durham to monthly get-togethers in the Angus town.

And their popularity has seen an amazing £4,500 handed over to the lifesaving charity.

Thrill for harbour visitors

As many as 400 machines took part in the events.

The bikers enjoyed a run out in Angus before heading back to the lifeboat shed at Arbroath harbour.

The machinery proved a big draw for harbour visitors and locals.

Former Royal Marine Steve Millan, 65, and ex-WREN Fiona Laing – who has the Bosun’s Cabin gift shop at the harbour – led their organisation.

“The Riders branch is a satellite of the RMA and we are the north group,” said Steve.

He is the landlord of Arbroath’s Abbey Inn but served 24 years in the Royal Marines at bases including RM Condor on the outskirts of the town.

Steve added: “We all love our bikes, but also wanted to do our bit for charity.

“But it’s fair to say it has surprised all of us how popular they have been.

“We’ve had people come up from as far as Durham for a ride out and a chinwag.

“The majority of the riders are ex-Royal Marines and there are a few ex-Army Commandos.

“But at the same time we don’t care if you’re a plumber – if you turn up of two wheels to support the event then we’re delighted.

“We have a barbecue and a chat at the harbour and the public love seeing the bikes,” said Steve.

Fiona also organises the collection of unwanted biking gear which is then sold on to raise even money cash.

The success of the summer meets saw a further £2,499 go to the Royal Marines charity.

RNLI appreciation

Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith and town Lifeboat Guild president Mo Morrison presented Fiona and Steve with certificates of appreciation for their brilliant work.

“We’ll start the rides again in the spring and are hoping to branch out to help some of the smaller local charities,” Steve said.

Arbroath RNLI coxswain/mechanic Sam Clow said: “The time and effort given from everyone involved in these fundraising events has been incredible.

“It’s been great to see the bike meets come together, and we can’t thank them enough.

“Without the support we receive from the groups and individuals within our community, we couldn’t continue to assist those in need at sea.”