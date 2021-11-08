Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Popular Royal Marine bikers’ rallies raise thousands for Arbroath RNLI

By Graham Brown
November 8 2021, 5.15pm
The RMA Bikers' boost was handed over at Arbroath lifeboat station. Pic: Arbroath RNLI.

Green beret bikers have rallied in support of Arbroath RNLI through a series of successful summer ride-outs.

The Royal Marines Association Riders branch welcomed bikers from as far as Durham to monthly get-togethers in the Angus town.

And their popularity has seen an amazing £4,500 handed over to the lifesaving charity.

Arbroath RNLI
Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith,; Fiona Laing of the Bosun’s Cabin; Lifeboat Guild chairwoman Mo Morrison and Steve Millan of RMA Riders at the town station handover. Pic: Arbroath RNLI.

Thrill for harbour visitors

As many as 400 machines took part in the events.

The bikers enjoyed a run out in Angus before heading back to the lifeboat shed at Arbroath harbour.

The machinery proved a big draw for harbour visitors and locals.

Former Royal Marine Steve Millan, 65, and ex-WREN Fiona Laing – who has the Bosun’s Cabin gift shop at the harbour – led their organisation.

“The Riders branch is a satellite of the RMA and we are the north group,” said Steve.

He is the landlord of Arbroath’s Abbey Inn but served 24 years in the Royal Marines at bases including RM Condor on the outskirts of the town.

Steve added: “We all love our bikes, but also wanted to do our bit for charity.

“But it’s fair to say it has surprised all of us how popular they have been.

“We’ve had people come up from as far as Durham for a ride out and a chinwag.

“The majority of the riders are ex-Royal Marines and there are a few ex-Army Commandos.

“But at the same time we don’t care if you’re a plumber – if you turn up of two wheels to support the event then we’re delighted.

“We have a barbecue and a chat at the harbour and the public love seeing the bikes,” said Steve.

Fiona also organises the collection of unwanted biking gear which is then sold on to raise even money cash.

The success of the summer meets saw a further £2,499 go to the Royal Marines charity.

RNLI appreciation

Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith and town Lifeboat Guild president Mo Morrison presented Fiona and Steve with certificates of appreciation for their brilliant work.

“We’ll start the rides again in the spring and are hoping to branch out to help some of the smaller local charities,” Steve said.

Arbroath RNLI coxswain/mechanic Sam Clow said: “The time and effort given from everyone involved in these fundraising events has been incredible.

“It’s been great to see the bike meets come together, and we can’t thank them enough.

“Without the support we receive from the groups and individuals within our community, we couldn’t continue to assist those in need at sea.”

