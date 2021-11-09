A call to arms: Monifieth Medieval Fair in urgent appeal for volunteers

An error occurred. Please try again.

The future of Monifieth’s annual Medieval Fair is in doubt.

The committee recently reconvened to plan the event for 2022 – the first since lockdown.

However, due to other commitments, several members had to stand down.

And the committee now stands at just six.

This is not enough to organise and run the hugely popular event in the way it has in the past.

Now, an appeal has gone out for new members.

And the target is to get at least six extra volunteers on board.

2019 success

The last fair, in July 2019, was the biggest ever held and drew thousands of visitors.

Committee chairman Derek Uchman said: “It would be a real shame if we couldn’t organise a fair for Monifieth in 2022.

“After everything everyone has gone through over the past 18 months, it would great to hold an event where people can come along and enjoy themselves, and hopefully have a fun time with all the family.

“The fair has been running for decades,” said Derek.

“A few years ago it relocated to the beach where we’ve had some brilliant days with funfairs, medieval re-enactments, Highland dancing, music, crafts, competitions and food stalls.

“Thousands of people turn up, and it would be great to see the place buzzing again.

“It is, however, a huge task to organise – too much for just six people – so we really need a few more folk to help out.”

“We also need to fundraise prior to the big day,” Derek said.

“It costs thousands of pounds to hire marquees, acts, generators, stages and so on.

“Being a committee member is highly rewarding.

“The fair takes a few months of planning, but just seeing so many families having a great day is a massive thrill.

“After all of us spending so much time at home, I think a fair next year would be really special.”

Anyone interested can contact the fair’s committee through its Facebook page.