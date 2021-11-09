Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A call to arms: Monifieth Medieval Fair in urgent appeal for volunteers

By Graham Brown
November 9 2021, 12.15pm Updated: November 9 2021, 3.56pm
Monifieth Medieval Fair's future is in doubt due to a lack of volunteers. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/Kim Cessford/DCT Media

The future of Monifieth’s annual Medieval Fair is in doubt.

The committee recently reconvened to plan the event for 2022 – the first since lockdown.

However, due to other commitments, several members had to stand down.

And the committee now stands at just six.

Monifeith Medieval Fair
A stunt battle during the successful 2019 fair. Picture: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

This is not enough to organise and run the hugely popular event in the way it has in the past.

Now, an appeal has gone out for new members.

And the target is to get at least six extra volunteers on board.

2019 success

The last fair, in July 2019, was the biggest ever held and drew thousands of visitors.

Monifieth medieval fair
One of the performers at the 2019 fair. Picture: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Committee chairman Derek Uchman said: “It would be a real shame if we couldn’t organise a fair for Monifieth in 2022.

“After everything everyone has gone through over the past 18 months, it would great to hold an event where people can come along and enjoy themselves, and hopefully have a fun time with all the family.

“The fair has been running for decades,” said Derek.

“A few years ago it relocated to the beach where we’ve had some brilliant days with funfairs, medieval re-enactments, Highland dancing, music, crafts, competitions and food stalls.

“Thousands of people turn up, and it would be great to see the place buzzing again.

“It is, however, a huge task to organise – too much for just six people – so we really need a few more folk to help out.”

Monifeith medieval fair
A battle scene at the 2019 fair. Picture: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“We also need to fundraise prior to the big day,” Derek said.

“It costs thousands of pounds to hire marquees, acts, generators, stages and so on.

“Being a committee member is highly rewarding.

“The fair takes a few months of planning, but just seeing so many families having a great day is a massive thrill.

“After all of us spending so much time at home, I think a fair next year would be really special.”

Anyone interested can contact the fair’s committee through its Facebook page.

