Honorary citizenship accolade recognises Angus businessman Dave Valentine’s work in building Sino-Scottish relations over 25 years

Angus businessman Dave Valentine has been honoured by the Chinese province he pioneered Angus links with a quarter of a century ago.

Later this month the former Angus Council assistant chief executive and head of economic development will be made an honorary citizen of Shandong.

The accolade is the highest honour any provincial government in China can bestow on a foreigner.

And Mr Valentine has called for more engagement to help break down the “fears and misunderstandings” around developing ties with the nation.

Dave, from Forfar, said: “I feel privileged and grateful to receive this special honour.

“It is a huge milestone on the bridge that links Scotland and China and is a welcome sign of encouragement for my personal China journey.

“The governments of Shandong and Scotland have already developed significant educational, trade and cultural links.

“Strengthening these will bring even greater mutual benefits.

“I believe more engagement and deeper insights are needed to combat the growing fears and misunderstandings that so often dominate thinking in today’s complex and conflicting geopolitical world.”

Pioneering Angus programme

In 1996, Dave initiated the Angus in China trade programme through his council role.

Three years’ later it saw the signing of a sister agreement between the county and the city region of Yantai in the north east of the province.

He retired from local government in 2012 to focus on developing his own business interests as well as building stronger trade and educations links between Angus and Yantai, and Scotland and Shandong.

Mr Valentine received the MBE in 2013 for services to local government and the local community.

At his investiture, the Queen let him know she was aware of a twinning link he created in 2006 between Shandong’s famous Penglai Pavilion and Glamis Castle – the childhood home of the Queen Mother.

Since 2016 he has represented Scottish Chambers of Commerce in the role of international trade ambassador for China” organising reciprocal visits, trade delegations and collaborations between businesses and educational establishments.

More recently he revealed a project to ship a complete whisky distillery system manufactured in Moray to Inner Mongolia.

The businessmen also owns Simpson’s of Carnoustie – the world’s second oldest golf shop.

Through that he is working with Bejing partners to meet the country’s burgeoning demand for heritage golf items.

And the distinctive colourful umbrella-roofed shop has welcomed Chinese TV crews to shoot footage for broadcast to a billion-strong audience.

Personal stories

Dave added: “My Chinese journey so far has taught me that we have more common interests than people may think.

“And that links between our two countries are more productive and long-lasting when facilitated through personal ties and friendships.

“When I think of my connections with Chinese government officials and diplomats, entrepreneurs, professors, scientists and scholars I see them first as individuals.

“And their personal stories and our shared experiences provide a much deeper bond of trust and confidence.”

Mr Cai Xianjin, Director-General of the Foreign Affairs Office of Shandong Provincial People’s Government said: “Since 1996, Mr Valentine has been dedicated to the friendship between Shandong and Scotland.

“In particular, he has made great efforts in promoting the establishment of sister-city relations between Yantai and Angus.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, he has done his best to promote exchanges and cooperation between enterprises and institutions of both sides in various forms.

“I am convinced that Mr Valentine, the Scottish Chambers of Commerce and other institutions and firms will play a bigger role in our cooperation.”

Consul General’s congratulations

Edinburgh-based Chinese Consul General Ma Qiang congratulated Mr Valentine on the honour.

“He deserves to win this award for his unremitting efforts and substantial contribution in this regard,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing more people inspired by David as well as himself make new contribution to China-UK relations.

“The Chinese Consulate-General in Edinburgh stands ready to support as best as we can.

“I am confident that we will celebrate further success in the years to come.”

Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor said: “I am delighted to see this great honour awarded to a citizen of Angus.

“Not only for his business achievements but also for the cultural and educational links that he has helped to forge.

“As we see with the many challenges we face globally, it has never been more important to work together to share common understanding and respect our differences to bring us ever closer to achieve shared goals.”