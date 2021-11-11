‘It’s harder to get into the village’: Concerns over Edzell arch road closure

An error occurred. Please try again.

Residents and business owners are concerned that an ongoing closure of the main road into Edzell is having a detrimental effect on the village.

The B966, the main road into Edzell from the south, was closed a week ago after an HGV crashed into Dalhousie Arch.

The incident damaged the arch, forcing Angus Council to shut the road for safety reasons.

A diversion has been put in place, but there are also fears that this route is not suitable, or that drivers are using other roads as shortcuts.

Meantime there are also suggestions that the arch may have to be moved and rebuilt in a different location.

While there is further concern that the insurers might not pay out for the damage.

Businesses affected

Local shops and other businesses are not reporting significant losses as a result of the road closure.

One Edzell B & B has said it has lost a three week booking for local workmen because it now takes so long to get into the village using diversions.

Allan Alston of Tweed Warehouse has also reported the closure is having an impact on the local economy.

He said: “The continuing closure of the road is undoubtedly affecting my business.

“People aren’t coming to the shop because it’s much harder now to get into the village.

“I appreciate that drivers can’t be put at risk coming under the damaged arch but we are all hoping that work is carried out to repair the arch sooner rather than later.

“Christmas is coming and a busy time for local businesses and shops so it would be good to see this repaired.”

Mr Alston says the diversion is causing its own problems as “that road is not designed for a lot of fast-moving traffic”.

Another local resident, who asked not to be named, says many locals are worried about emergency vehicle access to the town.

She said: “This is an elderly community and vital minutes could be lost by detours, say, in the event of a fire, and the fire engines had to go the long way round.

“This needs sorted quickly. Shops are just getting back on their feet after Covid.

“Many have just taken delivery of their Christmas stock but shoppers are not managing to get into the village.”

Council ‘aware of concerns’

Local councillor Kenny Braes says the local authority is aware of the concerns.

He said: “The difficulty is this is a specialist job that will require tradesmen with certain expertise, which could take sometime to find.

“It is not Angus Council’s responsibility to repair the arch but it is the council’s responsibility to ensure the road is safe for motorists and that is why, in the meantime, the road must remain closed.

“I am sure everything is being done as a matter of urgency to fix this situation.”

Insurance fears

Chairman of Inveresk Community Council, Sqn Ldr Gus Leighton, said: “No-one knows who “owns” the arch and it is now understood that the insurance company might contest liability as there was no sign warning of a height limit.”

He added: “I was given to believe that Angus Council were to take on initial

responsibility for remedial action on the basis that they would reclaim costs

from the driver’s insurance company.

“Repairs could stretch on for several months. It has also been mooted that the Arch may have to be removed and perhaps reassembled at a different location in Edzell, without a busy road under it.”

Detour ‘too long’

Mr Leighton added that there was concern that the official detour was too long.

He said: “Initially, the official detour from Edzell to the A90 was along a narrow country road past Dunlappie House to rejoin the B966 at Inchbare.

“This involved crossing the West Water via a single track bridge with a weight limit.

“The revised detour is via Fettercairn and is very much longer. There is great concern in the village, which has three times the national average of over 75s, that Emergency Services will take much longer to get to Edzell should there be an incident requiring an ambulance or a fire engine.”

He added: ” The closure is already impacting on local businesses. One Edzell B&B has

reported that they had a 3 week booking for several workmen which has been cancelled as it now takes so much longer to travel to where they were actually working.”

A spokeswoman for Angus Council said: “The road remains closed at the Edzell arch with the temporary diversions in place via Fettercairn and the A90.

Urgent repair works being arranged

“Repair works are being arranged urgently to allow the B966 to reopen.”

The arch is looked after by Edzell Village Improvement Society.

A member of the group refused to comment when asked what the plans are for repairing the arch.

Erected in 1887, the arch commemorates the 13th Earl of Dalhousie, John William Ramsay, and his wife, who died within hours of each other from different causes.