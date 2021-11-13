VIDEO: ‘We’re only getting started’: Arbroath FC Community Trust reflects on remarkable first year

An error occurred. Please try again.

“We launched on Friday the 13th in the middle of a global pandemic.”

Looking back, Shelley Hague smiles wryly over the timing of Arbroath FC Community Trust’s unveiling in the Angus town.

She needn’t have worried about any omens around the start date.

Because the sheer determination and hard work of chairwoman Shelley and her fellow trustees have seen the group hit heights it never dreamt of in the early days.

And on the first anniversary, Shelley has a clear message to the local community.

“We’ve done so much, but we’re only just getting started.”

600 members ranging from one to 82.

In those 12 Covid-affected months, the trust’s achievements are nothing short of remarkable.

Its membership now numbers 600 – ranging in age from one to 82.

On the park, its football academy draws hundreds of local kids to Seaton Park sessions every week.

Every academy member has been given a free Arbroath FC hat and top.

And the next generation of Lichtie diehards have revelled in the chance to meet their heroes in a young fans’ zone set up Gayfield fixtures.

The buzz being created by Arbroath FC manager Dick Campbell and his high-flying Championship side is certainly carrying over into the sporting side of the trust’s work.

But it’s more than being mirrored by the reach beyond the touchline and into the wider community.

Determination to deliver for community of Arbroath

Shelley said: “From day one we have set a vision which is about improving the life chances of the people of Arbroath.

“Everything we do is co-produced with our communities, making sure it’s what they want, what they need.”

The early days saw 55 Christmas hampers sent out to locals facing festive season isolation.

That will be 80 this year thanks to support from the SPFL Trust’s Festive Friends initiative.

More than 700 meals were then distributed as part of Souper January.

Another major milestone came with the setting up of the first Andy’s Mans Club in Angus.

It’s seen the Trust cabin at Gayfield become a valuable place for men to come together to speak about their mental health.

Alex McClintock, Andy’s Mans Club project development champion said: “The work the guys do at the trust is a huge asset to the local community and here’s to another successful year.”

And the charity has literally been a lifesaver after securing funding for a Seaton Park defibrillator which has now been used twice in emergency situations.

Shelley added: “Our volunteer network of more than 40 people does litter picks, supports the academy and the work of the Trust.

“And we ran a very successful summer camp for over 400 youngsters, providing breakfast and lunch to those not getting school meals.

“We’ve distributed over 400 sporting memory quiz books to care homes as part of our dementia initiatives.

“And over £1,400 was raised in the first ever badge to badge walk from Dens to Gayfield.

“Over 60% of our members are accessing free classes.”

Praise for community backing

Shelley said: “A year ago, we really couldn’t have appreciated how quickly we were going to move forward on so many fronts.

“And it’s all thanks to the volunteers, the businesses and absolutely the community that have rallied behind us,” she said.

“But we really are just getting started with what we want to achieve in the future.

“We started phase two just last week, launching our Arbroath FC Community Trust youth forum.

“And I have to say it was an amazing opening session – four to 12-year-olds coming up with their ideas.”

Tonight was the first Arbroath FC Community Trust Youth Forum meeting and we want to say a big thank you to all who participated – what an incredible group of young people with amazing ideas for Arbroath! Watch this space 🙌🏼 #YouthForum #Empowerment pic.twitter.com/hOdR94pRwc — Arbroath FC Community Trust (@ArbroathFCTrust) November 7, 2021

Through the forum the young people will look at issues such as climate action, education and support for local folk.

“We have really high hopes for the forum going forward,” said Shelley.

“And there is so much more we want to do around the likes of our dementia and wellbeing work.

“The support we have had is fantastic, and we just hope that will continue to grow.”